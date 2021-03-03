RTE Gujarat Admission 2021: Apply Online, Last Date @ rtegujarta.org

Information has been released for Rte gujarat entry, So that children can now get admission in their schools. This information has been given to such children who are not able to pay school fees. RTE has been started by Gujarat Admission School, now children can take admission in the school.

We know that the right to education has been brought by the officials concerned with our government for all students and children who are financially poor, and are not able to pay the fees. In this article, we will provide you information about RTE Gujarat Admission online application, eligibility and required documents.

RTE Gujarat 2021

A Right to Information Cell is being developed in the state of Gujarat to provide very important educational facilities to all children, who are unable to bear their school fees. The Right to Information quota is available in all schools in the districts of Gujarat, so that students can fill the admit card for RTE and then submit the application form to their respective schools for availing low fee and all other financial help. Wat can be done.

Highlights of RTE Gujarat

Name of the scheme RTE Gujarat 2020-21 Launched by Concerned Government Authorities The beneficiaries Poor children of the state Registration process Online an objective Provide education opportunities to poor students Benefit Offering low fees and financial benefits category Government of Gujarat to plan official website rte.orpgujarat.com/

RTE Gujarat Admission Important Date Schedule

Procedures Expected dates Directive issue date 11 March 2020 RTE Gujarat Official Information Date 26 March 2020 RTE Entry First Seat Allocation 2 April 2020 Second entry list 16 April 2020 RTE Entry Second Seat Allocation 12 June 2020

eligibility criteria

To avail this scheme, you have to fulfill the following eligibility criteria-

Children must be born between 2 June 2014 and 1 June 2015 for admission.

The annual income of the family of children should be as follows- For ST / SC – Rs. 2 lakhs per year For OBC- Rs. 1 lakh per year For General- Rs. 68,000 per year



Required documents

type Documents accepted Proof of residence Aadhar card / Passport / Electricity bill / Water bill / Election card / Driving license / Ration card / Notarized rental agreement Guardianship certificate Certificate of Mamlatdar Shree or Social Welfare Officer, Taluka Development Officer or Competent Authority Birth certificate Gram Panchayat / Municipality, Municipal Corporation, Birth / Hospital Registration Certificate / Anganwadi, Balwadi Registration Certificate / Notarized Affidavit of Parents photography Passport size color photograph Voice certificate of guardian In case of old income, certificate of Mamlatdar, Taluka Development Officer or Competent Authority will be valid. The new revenue example will be valid only for e-stream center / public service center. below the poverty line Parents who fall from 1 to 8 marks in BPL category will have to submit the example of Taluka Development Officer or Director, District Rural Development Agency for rural area. Tribes and dissected tribes wonder Certificate of Mamlatdar Shree or Social Welfare Officer, Taluka Development Officer or Competent Authority Orphaned child Certificate of Child Welfare Committee of the district A child in need of care and protection Certificate of Child Welfare Committee of the district Kindergarten children Certificate of Child Welfare Committee of the district Child Labor / Migrant Worker Children Certificate from District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) or Labor and Employment Department Children with cerebral palsy Civil surgeon certificate Children with special needs (disabled) Civil Surgeon Certificate (Minimum 40%) HIV infected child Civil surgeon certificate Children of martyred soldiers Example of competent authority of the account concerned Child’s Aadhaar card A copy of the child’s Aadhaar card Guardian’s Aadhaar Card A copy of Aadhar card of the parent Bank statement Xerox on the bank account passbook of the child or guardian

RTE Gujarat Admission 2020-21 Form Download Procedure

If you want to fill the form for RTE admission in the state of Gujarat, then you have to follow the simple steps given below-

First of all, you have to visit the official website of RTE Gujarat Admission. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

On the home page of the website, you have to click on “Application Form (English) or Application Form (Gujarati)” RTE Gujarat Application Form “Section. The application form will open in front of you and you can download the form.

“Section. The application form will open in front of you and you can download the form. After this, you will have to submit the form to any school of your choice by attaching the documents with the form.

direct link: Download rte application form

RTE Gujarat Admission 2021 Form Filling Procedure

If you meet the eligibility criteria given above, you can apply in online mode by following the given steps.

First of all, you have to go official website RTE Gujarat Admission After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

On the home page of the website, you have to click on “Apply Online”.

If you are registering for the first time then you have to click “ New application “If you are registered, enter the following information-

“If you are registered, enter the following information- After rating the above information, click “ Presented “Light.

“Light. After this you will have to secure the registration / application ID for the future.

Procedure for checking RTE Gujarat school list

First of all, you have to go official website RTE Gujarat Admission After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

RTE Gujarat Admission After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you. On the home page of the website, you have to click on the option “List of Schools”. After this the form will open in front of you.

In this form, you have to enter the following information like-

After entering the above information, you have to click on the “button” search “.

“. This way the list will be displayed in front of you.

RTE Gujarat Admission Application Status Check Procedure

First of all, you have to go official website RTE Gujarat Admission After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

RTE Gujarat Admission After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you. On the home page of the website, you have to click on the option of “application status“. After this a form will open in front of you.

In this form, you have to enter the details of your information as follows-

After entering the above information you have to click on the button “Submit”.

Process to print online application form

First of all, you have to go official website RTE Gujarat Admission After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

RTE Gujarat Admission After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you. On the home page of the website, you have to click on the option of “Print application“. After this a form will open in front of you.

In this form, you will have to enter your information and click on the “Submit” button.

After this, the application form will appear in front of you and you will have to print the application form.

Get Admit Card for RTE Gujarat Admission 2020-21

To get the admit card, students should follow the steps given below-

First of all, you have to go official website RTE Gujarat Admission After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

RTE Gujarat Admission After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you. On the home page of the website, you have to click on the option of “Admit Card”. After this a form will open in front of you.

In this form, you will have to enter your information and tax details as follows-

After entering the above information you have to click on “ Presented The button.

The button. In this way, the admit card will be displayed in front of you.

Give feedback

First of all, you have to go official website RTE Gujarat Admission After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

RTE Gujarat Admission After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you. On the home page of the website, you have to click on the option of “ Feedback “. After this a form will open in front of you.

“. After this a form will open in front of you. After this, the feedback form will open in front of you, you will have to fill the following information in this form. Name Know Faridabad mobile E-mail Subject Feedback information



Fill in all the information and submit a response form, thus you can file a response.

Helpline number

For any queries during working days call 079-41057851 – 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.

