RTE Home of the Year 2022: Inside the surprise winner Wicklow House who stole the show

This is the magnificent Wicklow Farmhouse which has been named ‘Home of the Year 2022’.

Kate and Shane Byrne’s 150-year-old home stole the show this year and took home the trophy.

The farmhouse was in Shane’s family but a modern extension has added natural light to the property.

In 2018, they knocked down smaller rooms and added an extension to create an open plan living space.

A sense of family history is really important to the Byrnes and now their son will be the fourth generation to grow up in a farmhouse.

Kate and Shane insist that how a home makes you feel is really important.

He said: “We’re so over the moon and blown away by the reaction of our house.

“For us…