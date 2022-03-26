RTE Late Late Show viewers in stitches after ‘Tommy Tiernan’ interviews Ryan Tubridy in hilarious sketch

Late Late Show viewers were left in a frenzy when Ryan Tubridi was interviewed by “Tommy Tiernan” in a hilarious sketch.

The RT star was left in stitches due to an impression of the Donegal actor and comedian popularized by Irish comedian Conor Moore.

Ryan, who was impressed by the effect, said that Connor’s resemblance to Tiernan’s expression was “supernatural”, Irish Mirror Report.

Read more:RTE Late Late Show viewers left ‘speechless’ after emotional roller coaster show

“So, am I interviewing you or are you interviewing me?” Moore, as Tiernan, asked Tubridi.

“I just don’t know. Jesus Christ Ryan it’s f*** confusing now, isn’t it?

“You know there are two Tommys now, one is the cool, philosophical Tommy and one is the crazy Tommy.

“But I’d love to see you on the show sometime, ask you for real…