RTE Madhya Pradesh Admission 2021-22 Online Application Form | RTE MP Admission Result List | ReaderMaster

RTE Madhya Pradesh Entrance 2021-22 Has been launched on the official webportal rteportal.mp.gov.in for economically weaker section and reserved category (ST, ST, PH, etc.). Under the Right to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) rule, the Government of India has enacted a rule that every private non-government regulated school must reserve 25 per cent seats for Economic Weaker Section (EWS). Here we are providing you RTE MP Admission 2021-22 online application form. Look carefully at all the details like eligibility, registration process, vacant seats, school list etc. in this article and then go to the next step.

Children in India are free and Compulsory education right act Implemented on 4 August 2009. The purpose of the Right to Education Act (RTE) under the Indian Constitution is to provide free and compulsory education for children between the ages of 6 to 14 years under Article 21A in India. To increase the standard of education in rural and urban areas, the Central Government of India has made it compulsory to reserve 25% seats for Economic Weaker Section (EWS) and Reserved Class (SC / ST / PH).

You will be glad to know that RTE Admission Madhya Pradesh Education Portal But new applications have been invited for the academic year 2021-22. Interested persons of Madhya Pradesh state who are searching for RTE Admission 2021 will get full information here. First of all, we want to tell you that under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, Madhya Pradesh State Government provides free education up to class 8th in all private non-government regulated schools for free.

New Thing – RTE MP Admission 2021 will start soon. All eligible candidates whose age is between 3 years to 7 years, their parents can submit the Madhya Pradesh RTE 25 online admission application form at rteportal.mp.gov.in. All schools under RTE have to reserve 25% of total seats for RTE children for free education under Right to Education Act.

RTE Madhya Pradesh Admission 2021-22 Important Dates: Start application date April 2021 Application deadline May 2021 Print-out and verification form for downloading the application form Submit from April to May 2021 Verification of documents from the nearest public center April to May 2021 Application correction May 2021 For uploading verified documents on the portal June 2021 Allotment of seats after lottery draw By June 2021 Online lottery draw to make merit list After June 2021 Downloading the allotment letter to applicants from the portal By June 2021 Reporting by parents to seek admission in desired school Last week of june Admission to school From July 2021

What is the Right to Education Act (RTE) 2009?

RTE: Under the Right to Education Act or the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act 2009, the central government will ensure free and compulsory education for children between 6 and 14 years of age in India under Article 21A of the Indian Constitution. .

Factor of RTE MP Admission at Entry Level at entry level:

The Right to Education Act provides free school education to children in the EWS community.

Every citizen of India with sufficient qualifications can benefit.

RTE admission will provide direct entry to first class in 2020-21 pre-primary (PP3 + / PP4 + / PP5 +).

MP RTE Entrance Vacant Seat Details: Click here

Age limit for MP RTE online admission 2021

Age Limit for Online Admission @ MP RTE Portal Entry Level Class Name Age Range Pre-Primary 3+ (PP3 +) 3 years or more but less than 4 years. Pre-Primary 4+ (PP3 +) 3 years, 6 months or more but less than 5 years. Pre-Primary 5+ (PP3 +) 4 years, 6 months or more but less than 6 years. First in class 5 years or more, but must be less than 7 years.

Eligibility and documents for RTE MP Admission 2021-22

Following are the required eligibility and required documents for RTE Madhya Pradesh Admission 2021:

Domicile Certificate

Valid BPL / Antodaya Card for weaker sections

SC, ST

Leasehold family of forest land

Over 40 percent disabled children

HIV infected children

Orphans registered by Women and Child Development Officer

How to apply online for RTE Madhya Pradesh Admission 2021-22?

How to apply online for RTE MP Admission 2021 – First of all, by clicking on the link below, the official website of RTE Madhya Pradesh (MP Education Portal) http://educationportal.mp.gov.in/ Go to

RTE MP Admission Form 2021

To proceed to the web homepage “RTE Access” Click on Before going to MP RTE Admission 2021-22, first read all the admission guidelines carefully. Then click on the “Online Application Form” option. When you click on a window, an application form will open. Now fill all the required details and click on the “Final Submission” button to complete the process.

Note – The RTE Madhya Pradesh Admission 2021 online application-cum-registration process will then apply. When the state government starts inviting online applications for the academic year 2021-2022. We will update all the details as soon as MP RTE admission starts.

Rte mp admission lottery result 2021 online

Rte mp admission lottery result 2021 To see, first go to the official website.

To see, first go to the official website. Or directly this link http://rteportal.mp.gov.in/ Click on

Click on the RTE portal and go to “Access check-in”.

Fill the registration number and password and click on enter.

Now type the child’s name in the list shown on the tab.

See RTE MP school list 2021-22

If you want to see the school list under RTE MP Admission 2021, then follow the steps given below:

First official website http://rteportal.mp.gov.in/ Go to Click on the RTE portal and “Admission in School” Go to Type the given school code and captcha and click on the list of admissions. Now Rte mp school list 2021 Look forward to your screen.

MP RTE Admission 2021-2022 Selection Process

RTE MP Admission 2021 Selection Process In the first step, you have to fill an online entry form.

In the first step, you have to fill an online entry form. After completing the online admission form, the responsible authority will process the lottery draw to make the merit list.

The beneficiaries who come under lottery draw will be selected to take admission in their desired school.

In the final selection process, the concerned authorities will provide the admit card.



Here we have given you complete information of RTE MP Admission 2021-22 Online Registration, Last Date to Apply, Lottery Result, School List, etc.