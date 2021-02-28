RTE Maharashtra Admission 2021-22: RTE Maharashtra Admission, Online Registration Form | ReaderMaster

RTE Maharashtra Admission Online Form 2021-22 | RTE Admission 2021-22 Maharashtra Application Form | RTE Admission 2021-22 Maharashtra Lottery Result, Last Date

For students belonging to the state of Maharashtra, the state government invites online applications for admission to reserved seats of 8th grade in pre-primary. The applications are issued by the government every year between the months of February and March. Through RTE, students going to school for Maharashtra admission process can register online on the seats reserved for them. All eligible students rte25admission After logging on, you can fill the application form for RTE Admission 2019-20 Maharashtra. According to the official statement, RTE admission for the students in the academic year 2021-22 will be similar to the online application process that took place in the previous year.

All important information related to RTE Maharashtra Admission 2021-22 will be made available on the official website through online mode. The Right to Free and Compulsory Education (commonly known as RTE) was approved on 1 April 2010 in the state of Maharashtra with the objective of providing education to deserving children from weaker sections of the society. And he was empowered to provide free education till class VIII. We here RTE Maharashtra Entrance 2021-22 Provide information related to such as the process of applying, who will be eligible to apply, the documents required for online admission etc. Read this article till the end to get the information.

Information on RTE Maharashtra Access 2021-22

RTE Maharashtra Admission Details Online – Maharashtra State Government has invited the students of the state for RTE Maharashtra admission for the upcoming session 2021-2022. As per the Right to Education Act 2009, some reputed cities located in different cities of Maharashtra (Nandurbar, Sindhudurg, Osmanabad, Sangli, Ratnagiri, Amravati, Hingoli, Parbhani, Solapur, Bhandara, Dhule, Jalgaon, Buldana, Raigad, Thane) In schools. 25% seats are reserved by the government in Satara, Nagpur, Pune, Kolhapur, Palghar, Jalaun, Chandrapur, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Boli, Gadchiroli, Wardha, Latur, Yavatmal, Nashik, Akola, Washim, Mumbai, Nanded and Gondia). Students wishing to get admission under RTE Maharashtra for 25% reserved seats are required to get the online application. One can fill the online application form by following a few easy steps.

latest update – The online application for free admission to private schools under RTE Maharashtra will start from March 3, 2021 and the last date to apply is March 21, 2021. Excel has started enrolling new students for Class I of the academic year 2020-2021. The RTE 25% online admission process will start soon in the year 2021-22. Prepare the necessary documents for parent admission.

Highlights of RTE Maharashtra Admission 2021-22

Name of scheme RTE 25% Entrance Maharashtra Organization Name Rte maharashtra Academic year 2021-22 Student school admission Free education from pre-primary to 8th grade Application mode online registration Start online application February to March Registration deadline April 2021 official website https://rte25admission.maharashtra.gov.in Article Category State government education scheme

Lottery Result for RTE Maharashtra Admission 2021-22

Lottery Results for RTE Maharashtra Admission 2021 – Parents who have applied under Rote Maharashtra 25% admission. Now they can see important information related to lottery system below:

The Right to Education Act provides free school education to children in the EWS community. Every citizen of India with sufficient qualifications can avail. RTE admission will provide direct entry to first class in the 2021-22 pre-primary (PP3 + / PP4 + / PP5 +). The official authority will organize a lottery system to provide admission to qualified applicants to the school. If many seats are vacant in the school but the number of applicants for admission is less then all the applicants will get seats in the school. However, in schools that have a large number of applicants applying for admission but the number of seats are in use, a lottery system will be used for them to be prepared by the district administration. RTE Maharashtra will release the selection list of applicants in the online mode on the official website.

Documents required for RTE Maharashtra admission

Proof of residence

Caste certificate (curve)

Disability certificate

Proof of family income

Birth certificate

Click here for details of documents required for admission under RTE 25% online admission process (Year: 2021-2022) => Click here

Procedure to check schools in RTE Maharashtra admissions

Procedure for checking schools in RTE Maharashtra Admission – The process of checking the list of register schools in RTE Maharashtra is as follows.

First of all, RTE Maharashtra official website Open.

Open. Now “List of schools” Click on options

Click on options A search window will appear on the screen, as shown in the picture below:

Select district and search options by name or by block.

Now click on the search option and the result will appear on the screen.

Procedure to apply for RTE Maharashtra Admission 2021

Procedure to apply for RTE Maharashtra Admission 2021 – If you want to apply / register for RTE Maharashtra Admission 2021-2022 then you have to follow the steps given below.

First go to the RTE Maharashtra portal. Click on the link below for the RTE Maharashtra Portal.

RTE MAHARASHTRA Admission Registration

Given on the main page of the website here “Online Application” Click on the tab.

Click on the tab. After clicking on the link a new window will open, as shown below:

On the website of School Education and Sports Dept, Govt of Maharashtra “new registration” The link will appear, click on this link.

The link will appear, click on this link. After that, RTE Maharashtra Admission 2021 Registration Form Will open.



Will open. By filling all your details here “Register” Click on the button, after which your registration process will be completed.

Click on the button, after which your registration process will be completed. After that with Username and Password Rte 25 login login Do it

Do it After login RTE Maharashtra Admission 2021 Online Application Form Will open.

Candidates can fill the application for 25% reserved seat for student admission and take advantage of the right to education.

RTE Admission 2021-22 Maharashtra Selection Process

RTE Admission Maharashtra 2021 Selection Process – The selection process in RTE Maharashtra Admission 2021 is as follows.

In the first step of the RTE admission selection process, you have to fill an online admission form. After completing the online RTE Maharashtra admission application form, the authority responsible for creating a merit list will process the lottery draw. The beneficiaries who come under lottery draw go to their desired school for admission. Government at the end of the selection process RTE Maharashtra Entrance Will provide final admission. Click on the link below to download RTE Maharashtra Hamipatra in PDF format.

download: RTE Maharashtra Self-Declaration Form PDF Hamipatra

RTE Maharashtra School Admission Process

Through online application RTE 25% Reservation The admission process can be done through the following:

Part – I: School

Obtaining approval of Cluster / URC Head to make the school eligible for filling the following details and making the school available for selection.

School liaison

Valid age limit for admission

Total power intake (30 September 2014) for RTE 25% reservation and vacancies

Exact school location on google map

Part – II: Child

The steps involved are as follows. Register your application number on the system. The application number and password will be communicated on your registered mobile. Enter child details, parents details. Find the correct address to list schools within 1 KM and 1-3 kilometers from your home. Select the required standard. Upload the required documents. Please confirm the application. After confirmation, take the printed application to the help desk provided with the required documents.

Part – III: Lottery Results

All applicants will get seats in schools with more vacancies and fewer applications. Schools with fewer vacancies will use the lottery system. The lottery will be prepared by the district administration i.e. the primary education officer for the district. After that, the selection list will be published on the system. The list will be made available to parents under the application login. Admit card can be printed. Parents will contact the students after the school meets the necessary requirements.

If you have any other information or questions related to this, please write in the comment box below, we will help you as soon as possible.