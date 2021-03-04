RTE Maharashtra Admission 2021: Application Form, Fee, School List

Maharashtra RTE Admission out now, How to Fill Maharashtra RTE Admission Form & all other details will be given to you in this article. Maharashtra School Education and Support Department welcomes applications for RTE Maharashtra Admission 2021-22 online at rte25admission.maharashtra.gov.in or student.maharashtra.gov.in. State government has begun the Maharashtra RTE Admission Process for helpless understudies. Understudies can enlist by filling RTE Maharashtra Admission online application Form.

Here we are depicting the RTE Maharashtra confirmation measure for school going understudies to assist them with applying on the Online Portal against the seats held for them. Understudies should fill the RTE Maharashtra Admission Application Form after login on the online Portal. The RTE Maharashtra Admission 2021-22 online application Procedure is same as the earlier year.

RTE Maharashtra Admission 2021

The Department of School Education and Assistance, Government of Maharashtra has welcomed online applications from guardians of understudies looking for confirmation under RTE Maharashtra Admission 2021. Guardians should present the application structure before 21 March 2021. Affirmations are open for 25%. Seats held by the state government according to the Right to Education Act 2009.

Reservation has been made for understudies from essential to eighth grade in lofty tuition based schools situated in various urban areas. Under the Right to Education (RTE) Act 2009, 25% reservation is given to younger students to getting affirmation in presumed schools situated in various urban communities of Maharashtra. The RTE Maharashtra 2021-22 confirmation cut-off time will be advised on the authority gateway soon.

Highlights of RTE Maharashtra Admission

Scheme Name RTE Admission 2021 Launched By School Education and Support Department, Government of Maharashtra Launched in Maharashtra Year 2021 Start Date of Application 03 March 2021 at 3 pm Last Date of Application 21 March 2021 Beneficiaries Students of State Registration Process Online Standard Primary to 8th standard Official Website https://rte25admission.maharashtra.gov.in/

Maharashtra RTE Admission District Wise Seat

District RTE Schools RTE Vacancy Yavatmal 200 1701 Washim 101 1011 Wardha 122 1347 Thane 669 12915 Solapur 329 2764 Sindhudurg 51 347 Satara 236 2131 Sangli 226 1954 Ratnagiri 90 934 Raigarh 266 4480 Pune 972 17057 Parbhani 163 1363 Palghar 271 5053 Osmanabad 132 978 Nashik 447 5553 Nandurbar 45 442 Nanded 246 3252 Nagpur 680 6797 Mumbai 297 5771 Mumbai 70 1431 Latur 235 2130 Kolhapur 345 3486 Jalna 290 3567 Jalgaon 287 3594 Hingoli 70 619 Gondiya 141 897 Gadchiroli 75 704 Dhule 103 1259 Chandrapur 197 1807 Buldana 231 2785 Bid 226 2787 Bhandara 94 897 Aurangabad 584 5043 Amravati 243 2486 Akola 201 2337 Ahmadnagar 393 3512

Schedule of Maharashtra RTE Admission

Commencement of application submission 03 March 2021 Last date of application 21 March 2021 Lottery draw to be Notified Soon Verification of documents by going to BEO Term and determining admission to the school to be Notified Soon The waiting list for students to take admission stage-1 to be Notified Soon The waiting list for students to take admission stage -2 to be Notified Soon Waiting list for students to take admission stage – 3 to be Notified Soon Waiting list for students to take admission stage – 3 to be Notified Soon

Required Documents

Address proof

Date of birth certificate

Aadhaar card

Photograph

Caste certificate

Income certificate

Disability certificate

Complete List

RTE Maharashtra Admission Application Procedure

The RTE Maharashtra Admission Application Procedure consist the few easy steps provided below:

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the School Education and Support Department, Government of Maharashtra. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “Online Application”. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

Here on this page, you need to click on the “New Registration” option and the registration form will open on your device screen.

Fill the form with required details like child name, district of current address, date of birth, email Id and Mobile Number, etc.

Finally submit this form to complete the registration process. Now, log in on the portal by entering the Application number, password and captcha code.

Finally press login button to login and fill all the remaining details in this form.

Upload all the required documents and press submit button to submit this form.

Take a printout of this submitted application form for future need.

Procedure to View School List

To View school list you can follow the procedure provided below:

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the School Education and Support Department, Government of Maharashtra. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of "List of schools (along with an approved fee)". After this, a form will open in front of you.

Here on this form, you need to enter your State, District, and choose any search type option from “by block” or “by the name”.

After that you need to choose a “block” and “RTE” or enter the school Name directly as per your choice.

Finally press search button and the related details will open up on your device screen.

View Selected Students List

You can view the selected students list by following the procedure provided below.

First of all you have to go to the official website of the School Education and Support Department, Government of Maharashtra. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of " selected". After this, a new page will open in front of you.

Here on this page you need to select academic year and district name. After selecting it press the go button.

Now the related information will open on your device screen, you can find the student name from this list.

Procedure to View the List of Non-Selected Candidates

Candidates name who are not selected for the admission can be wind through the procedure provided below.

First of all you have to go to the official website of the School Education and Support Department, Government of Maharashtra. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of "not selected". After this, a new page will open in front of you.

Now on this page you need to enter the academic year and they stick name. Here you need to click on the go link.

After clicking on the link the required information will open in front of you.

Procedure to View the Waiting List

To view the waiting list from the official portal you can follow the below provided easy steps.

First of all you have to go to the official website of the School Education and Support Department, Government of Maharashtra. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of " waiting list". After this, a new page will open in front of you.

Here on this page you have to to select the academic year and district name from the dropdown list.

After filling the details press the go button and the waiting list will open app on your computer screen.

Procedure to View the List of Admitted Students

Below we are going to provide you few easy steps by following which you can view the admitted students list.

First of all you have to go to the official website of the School Education and Support Department, Government of Maharashtra. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of " admitted". After this, a new page will open in front of you.

In this page you can see a form where you need to enter the required details like academic year district application round number lottery down number and selection type.

After filling the details best the go option. All the related details will open up in front of you on your device screen.

Procedure to View the Entrance Date

You need to follow the below provided steps to view the entrance date.

First of all you have to go to the official website of the School Education and Support Department, Government of Maharashtra. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of " entrance Date". After this, a new page will open in front of you.

On this page you can see a box where you need to enter your form number and press the view option.

Now after pressing the view button on your device screen you can see the entrance date.

Procedure to Check Application Wise Details

To view the application wise details you can follow the below provided procedure

First of all you have to go to the official website of the School Education and Support Department, Government of Maharashtra. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of " application-wise details". After this, a new page will open in front of you.

On this page you can see a box where you need to enter your application number. After entering the application number press the go button.

Now the application wise details will be open in front of you.

Download Self Declaration

The staff declaration downloading procedure consists the below provided easy steps.

First of all you have to go to the official website of the School Education and Support Department, Government of Maharashtra. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of "download self-declaration" given under the self-declaration tab. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

Now you can see the self-declaration on this page in PDF format.

You can download this PDF by pressing the download button and can take a print of it for use.

Download and View the Required Documents List

The required document list can be downloaded and viewed by the procedure provided below.

First of all you have to go to the official website of the School Education and Support Department, Government of Maharashtra. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of "the required documents". After this, a new page will open in front of you.

Here on this page, you can see a table containing the list of required documents.

You can download this list by pressing the download button and can take a print of it for future need.

Procedure to View the District wise Help Centres List

You can view the list of district wise help centres by following the below given steps.

First of all you have to go to the official website of the School Education and Support Department, Government of Maharashtra. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of " help centers" After this, a new page will open in front of you.

Here on this page you just need to select you are disturbed from the drop down list and the list of help centres will open in front of you.

Procedure to View the School List

The school list can be viewed by the procedure given below.

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the School Education and Support Department, Government of Maharashtra. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of " list of schools (along with the approved fee)". After this, a new page will open in front of you.

Now on this page, you need to select you were straight district and then search category.

Here according to your search category you need to enter the required details.

finally, press search button and the related information will be open on your device screen.

View List of Verification Committee

The verification committee list can be viewed by following the procedure provided below.

First of all you have to go to the official website of the School Education and Support Department, Government of Maharashtra. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of " verification committee" After this, a new page will open in front of you.

Now on this page you need to select your district and block from the dropdown list.

After selecting the details the verification committee will be open on your device screen.

Contact Information

Here on this page we have provided you all the details related to RTE Maharashtra admission. if you have any query or questions related to the application on the portal then you may contact the officials by the below provided contact details. You can call the officials on the below given contact number for can send the email on the below provided email ID.

Contact Number: 91-9158877431

Email ID: [email protected]

We hope that you will definitely find information related to RTE Maharashtra Admission beneficial. In this article, we have tried to answer all the questions you ask.

If you still have questions related to this then you can ask us through comments. In addition, you can also bookmark our website.