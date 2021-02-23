RTE Maharashtra Online Admission 2021-22 | School list, eligibility, online registration form, notification @ rte25admission.maharashtra.gov.in

Full details about RTE Maharashtra online admission 2021-22, school list, eligibility criteria, online registration form, notification @ rte25admission.maharashtra.gov.in

We all know that according to the Right to Education (RTE) Act, every school should accept 25% of the students who are from the economically weaker section. It is applicable throughout India in every state including the state of Maharashtra. Earlier it was announced by the government that the RTE Maharashtra admission process would be over by February 2021. However, most of the schools were not registered under the RTE Maharashtra portal. Thus, the government has extended and rescheduled the admission process, which it will officially announce next week.

Parents of interested applicants can visit the official portal rte25admission.maharashtra.gov.in and get their children admitted to RTE listed schools in the state.

RTE Maharashtra Online Access 2021-22

This article explains the online process to apply for RTE Maharashtra Admission 2021-22, school list, eligibility criteria, online registration and notification on official portal.

Applicant must have permanent residence in the respective state.

The age limit of applicants for nursery should be 3 years to 05 years and for class-I from 05 years to 07 years.

The income of parents / guardians should be less than Rs 1 lakh.

Official notification of RTE Maharashtra 2021-22

As discussed above, the online admission application process for RTE Maharashtra admission has resumed. However, we are waiting for an official notification regarding the same. We will keep you updated after the official notification is out.

Online registration / application form for RTE Maharashtra school admission 2021-22 @ rte25admission.maharashtra.gov.in

See the step-by-step guide to register online on the official portal for RTE Maharashtra school admission.

Visit the official portal of RTE 25 Maharashtra.

It takes the online user to the home page.

Click on Online Application On the next page

On the next page It then redirects the online user to the page below.

Click on New Registration Link On the newly opened page.

On the newly opened page. Enter the child’s last, first and middle name.

Enter the child’s date of birth, current address, mobile number and email ID.

Click on the Register button.

It then sends the username and password to your registered mobile number.

Go back to the login page and enter the user name and password.

Click on the login button.

It then lands the applicant parent / student on the registration page.

Enter first name, middle name and last name in child, mother and father.

Enter / Select Date of Birth, Sex, Age, Parent Status.

Enter current address details such as house / building number, street name, locality, latitude, longitude, district, taluka, and village.

In the Applications section, select / select the class in which admission is required, religion, category.

Answer the question: Is your child a CWSN (special needs child / disabled).

Answer the question: Is your child HIV infected / affected.

Enter child UID / Aadhaar number, annual family income, mobile number and parent email.

Also, select the documents you have for admission.

Click the Save button and click OK on the dialog box again.

In School Selection, select the schools of your choice and click on Save button.

This then successfully saves school selection.

It displays a summary of the application, as shown below.

Click on the declaration checkbox, confirm the application, and click the Confirm and Submit button.

It then displays the preview of the application.

Click on the generated PDF to view the application in PDF format.

Applicants can also take a printout of the form for future reference.

Note: Please do not in this example, the online application link is not available online. We are waiting for the official announcement which will come out soon.

Procedure for checking the list of RTE Maharashtra schools

Check the online process to check the list of RTE Maharashtra online schools on the official portal.

Go to the official portal of RTE Maharashtra.

It takes the online user to the home page.

Click on the option to list schools on the same page.

It then expands into the drop-down as shown below.

Select the state, district, and search by block or name.

Select Block / Taluka.

Select the option: All or Rte.

Click on the search button.

Then it shows the list of all RTE schools, as shown below.

RTE 25 Maharashtra Official Website

RTE Maharashtra Online Admission 2021-22 Frequently Asked Questions