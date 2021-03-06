RTE MP Admission 2021-22 Online Application Form, School List and Details

School Education Department Madhya Pradesh RTE is inviting MP admission 2021-22 online application form at educationportal.mp.gov.in or rteportal.mp.gov.in. Now all the candidates can apply online on the RTE MP online education portal. Now candidates can avail reservation of 25% seats in all public and private schools of MP under Free and Compulsory Education – RTE Act, 2009. Candidates can check the list of complete schools for Madhya Pradesh RTE Admission 2021-22 and apply online.

All students from poor families can avail under the RTE Act, 2009. Online applications for RTE 25 admission in Madhya Pradesh are out. Candidates can fill the online application form for RTE MP 2021-22 admission.

Candidates can fill the RTE MP Admission 2021-22 online application form between the start date and the last date (to be specified later). Candidates can visit the official RTE portal MP to check eligibility, Samagra ID and application form.

RTE MP Admission 2021-22 Application Process

All the candidates can apply online for RTE MP Admission 2021-22 as mentioned below: –

Phase 1: First go to the official website http://www.educationportal.mp.gov.in/

stage 2: On the homepage, click “MP State RTE Portal“Tab as shown below or click directly http://rteportal.mp.gov.in/

Education Portal MP Government Homepage

step 3: Here candidates can see important dates for RTE Madhya Pradesh Admission 2021-22.

step 4: Click MiracleApply online“Link under”Application“Section.

Step 5: Now RTE MP Admission Online Application Form 2021 will appear as follows: –

Rte mp admission online application form

Step 6: Here candidates can fill the complete details and “click”.PresentedThe button. In addition, candidates must perform OTP Verification To complete the application process.

Step 7: Finally, candidates can take one print out Of the filled application form

Apart from this, candidates can get the online application form through the registered mobile number and the first 3 letters of the applicant through the link – Search application and also Block wise Registered Online Application.

Private School Recognition (New / Renewed)

Under the RTE, private schools whose accreditation ends on 31 March 2021 or want to increase class, then enter the recognition renewal session 2021-22 through the mshiksha mitra mobile app. If the password is not working on the mobile app, then go to www.rteportal.mp.gov.in and reset the password with Forgot Password and renew application through this password.

Before applying the renewal application on the Mobile App, it is mandatory to unlock the current accreditation by the school with its ID password through www.rteportal.mp.gov.in otherwise the renewal application will not be possible from the mobile app.

After unlocking the recognition, make sure to apply for the Validation Renewal application from the mobile app. If the message is coming while resetting the password that the mobile number is not registered and the password is not coming on the mobile, then you can update the mobile number by contacting the District Education (DPC) office of your district, after which the password is www.rteportal. On this option of mp.gov.in, the password will be received on the mobile by going to Forgot Password.

RTE MP school list (village and ward wise) and number of seats

Candidates can select the schools of their choice both in the village and the ward and also check the number of seats. Click on the link below for RTE MP school list “Select school“Section: –

Loading...

RTE MP School List Village Ward Wise

Check list and available seats information for online lottery admissions – Check RTE Quota Seat Vacancy

RTE Admission 2021-22 MP Online – Eligibility

All the candidates can check their eligibility for MP RTE Admission 2021-22: –

Know Your Eligibility / Check Eligibility Know overall ID / Know Your Samagra ID View information from overall ID / Member Details by Samagra ID Frequently Asked Questions / FAQ’s Statistics of online applications

After submitting the application, the Education Department will conduct a lottery. Children enrolled in this school will have to take admission in schools.

