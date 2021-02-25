RTE Rajasthan admission 2021-22 online application / registration form at rajpsp.nic.in

RTE Rajasthan Admission Form 2021-22 | RTE Rajasthan Online Registration Form | RTE Rajasthan Application Form | Rte rajasthan application Online | RTE Rajasthan Admission Date | Rajasthan RTE Login | Rajasthan rte school list

Government of Rajasthan Inviting online application form for RTE Rajasthan Admission 2021-22 for students. Accordingly, interested candidates can apply online and fill the application form through the official website of Directorate of Elementary Education, Rajasthan @ rajpsp.nic.in. Now students can register RTE Rajasthan 2021 admission and then fill the online RTE form for admission in Rajasthan.

The RTE Rajasthan online admission process has started for school going students. Rajasthan government is going to regulate RTE Rajasthan admission 2021-22 online of students under Primary Education Act. In this Act, there is a quota of 25% reservation for school children to get admission in reputed schools located in different cities of Rajasthan.

RTE Rajasthan Admission 2019-2022 Online school registration deadline has ended and students have seen registration. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for RTE Rajasthan admission through the official website before the last date.

RTE Rajasthan Admission 2021-22 Online Application / Registration

The entire process of filling the RTE online admission form 2021-22 and applying online is described: –

Phase 1: First go to the official RTE Rajasthan website http://rajpsp.nic.in/PSP3/Home/PStreetSchoolPortal.aspx. Then click “RTE – For free admission under RTEClick on the link or directly http://rajpsp.nic.in/PSP3/Home/Home.aspx

stage 2: On the homepage, “click”Online Application (Student Online Application)“Under Tab Current”Quick LinksClick section or directly http://rajpsp.nic.in/PSP3/Home/StudentApplyOnline.aspx Link to open the page as shown below: –

Rajasthan Government Schemes 2021Rajasthan Government Scheme HindiPopular Schemes in Rajasthan:Public Information PortalRajasthan Ration Card ListJan Aadhaar Yojana

Rte rajasthan application online 2021

step 3: Here new students will have to register first. They can register online through “Click”Click here to apply online” contact.

step 4: Read all the required information about RTE Rajasthan Admission and then “Click”Go ahead“Tab. Later, “RTE Rajasthan online registration form“Will appear as follows: –

RTE Rajasthan online registration form

Step 5: Here students can enter their details and “click”.Check eligibilityThe button. If the candidates are eligible, the Rajasthan RTE online application form 2021 will open as shown below: –

RTE Rajasthan online application form

Step 6: Fill all the required details related to the candidates along with the required documents for RTE Rajasthan Admission 2021-22. In addition, candidates must choose their preferred school.

Step 7: Then candidates can preview their filled RTE Form For Rajasthan entry and finally “Presented“This is to complete the application process.”

Apart from this, candidates can also download RTE Form PDF or RTE Rajasthan Application Form 2021 and submit it in the school premises.

RTE Form Rajasthan 2021-22 Admission – Eligibility Criteria

The candidate has to fulfill the eligibility criteria for RTE Rajasthan 2021 admission which is given as follows: –

The annual income of parents of students from all sources should not exceed Rs. 1 Lac. SC / ST / orphan candidates are also eligible to apply. Candidates whose parents are affected by HIV / Cancer or children of war widows can also fill the RTE Rajasthan online form 2020-21. Accordingly, all the candidates whose name is in the BPL list are eligible.

RTE Rajasthan Admission 2021-22 – List of documents for reporting

The complete list of documents required for reporting after receiving RTE Rajasthan 2021-22 admission is as follows: –

The income certificate of the parent to prove the annual income of the parents is less than Rs. 1 Lac.

Resident certificate (children / parents)

Age proof (Aadhar card / Ration card / Birth certificate)

caste certificate

Orphanage certificate

Disability certificate

Registered Diagnostic Center Report (in case of HIV / Cancer affected parents)

War widow certificate

BPL Card (Center / State List)

Right to Education – RTE Act, 2009 focuses on free and compulsory education of students below 14 years of age. Government. 25% seats are reserved for the students to encourage compulsory education up to class 8th, which meets the eligibility criteria.

RTE Rajasthan Entrance Date 2021-22

The RTE Rajasthan entry date for FY 2021-22 is not specified till date. We will update it here as soon as the official notification is out.

RTE Admission 2021-22 Rajasthan – School List and Details

Candidates can find the appropriate school in the list of schools and complete details through online mode. The complete procedure to check the school details is given below: –

Phase 1: First go to the official website http://rajpsp.nic.in/PSP3/Home/home.aspx

stage 2: On the homepage, click on the link “School Details” under which ‘quick link‘Section.

step 3: Candidates can directly click “RTE Rajasthan Admission School Details“Link to find schools by name or location.”

step 4: The entire school list page for RTE Rajasthan Admission 2021 2022 will appear as follows: –

RTE online admission 2021-22 rajasthan school list

Step 5: Here candidates can fill the district name, block, gram panchayat, ward and category for admission.

Step 6: At the end candidates can click “search“Button to open”List of schools‘.

All interested RTE Rajasthan 2020-21 can open the Rajasthan Private School Portal to fill the online form for admission. The last date to apply for RTE admission has not been released yet.

The reference

– Candidates can also see the complete details of RTE Rajasthan Admission 2021-22 using the link given here – http://rajpsp.nic.in/PSP2/Home/RTEDishaNirdesh2020_21.aspx

Save as pdf