RTE star Doirean Garyh reveals she split from boyfriend Paddy Wilson after three years

RTE star Doirean Garrihi has revealed that she and her boyfriend Paddy Wilson have split after three years together.

The pair were living together during the pandemic and Paddy even gifted Doireann a puppy for her birthday during their relationship.

2 Doireann and Paddy break up after three years together credit: Instagram

2 Doireann lets the news slip on her podcast credit: Instagram

The 2fm DJ let the news slip by asking guest Michael Buble for advice during his podcast The Laughs of Your Life.

She said: “I’m 30 next month, I recently got out of a relationship, what would be your advice for getting hurt in my thirties?”

In response, Michael said: “I guess I don’t have to give you this advice because you strike me as someone who already intuitively understands, ho…