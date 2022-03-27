RTE star Jennifer Zamperelli says tying her tubes after caesarean section was a ‘hasty decision’

RTE star Jennifer Zamperelli has shared that she made the decision “in a hurry” to undergo female tubal vasectomy.

The Dancing With the Stars presenter, who has been roped in for her style choice, shared that she has considered raising her family after opting for a permanent contraceptive procedure followed by a caesarean section.

However, her husband is completely satisfied with their family of four, in which the couple are parents to Florence, 6, and Enzo, 3.

“Lau is very happy with the two. He doesn’t want to rock the boat and he’s probably right,” she said.

Jennifer was 37 at the time of her C-section and female tubal vasectomy, and…