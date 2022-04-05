RTE star Ryan Tubridi says climbing Kroogh Patrick with Charlie Bird was ‘beautiful’

RTE star Ryan Tubridi has said it was “beautiful” to climb Kroogh Patrick with Charlie Bird.

Several Irish celebrities headed to Mayo for this climb to help raise funds for the Motor Neuron Disease Association and the Pieta House.

2 Got emotional with all the support Charlie got

2 Charlie Bird climbed on Kroogh Patrick on Saturday to raise money for charity

Among them were Dermot Bannon, Daniel O’Donnell, Barry McGuigan, Baz Ashmawi and Carl Henry.

Fans who wanted to support Charlie, who was diagnosed with MND in October, also took to Reek or other hikes across the country for the occasion.

Ryan began the climb with boxer Barry McGuigan but the pairing came a little late.

He said: “We got there – they left a little early so let us, me and Barry…