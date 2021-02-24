RTE Tamil Nadu Admission 2021-22 online application form at rte.tnschools.gov.in

RTE Tamil Nadu Entrance 2021-22 Online application forms have been invited at rte.tnschools.gov.in. Directorate of Government Examinations has implemented notification, guidelines, online procedure for Tamil Nadu RTE admission. Under the RTE Act 2009, all students from weaker sections will get 25% reservation in private schools in the state. Tamil Nadu School Education Department is going to invite RTE online application form 2021-22 Tamil Nadu for RTE admission in Tamil Nadu.

Interested candidates can fill the RTE Admission 2021-22 Tamil Nadu online registration form on the official website. Last year the start date for applying online was 27 August 2020 and the last date to apply for LKG / Class 1 admission was 25 September 2020.

The RTE Act is applicable to all states to provide free and compulsory education to the children of poor families. All eligible applicants can be filled RTE Application Form 2021 in Tamil Nadu. Candidates can also view 25% reservation intake capacity (district and school wise details). Rte tamilnadu school list for admission. As per Tamil Nadu RTE rules, each school has to update the details of the number of seats available on the website.

RTE Tamil Nadu Admission 2021-22 Online Application Form

The entire process of applying online for RTE Tamil Nadu 2021-22 online application is as follows: –

Phase 1: For RTE Admission 2021-22 Tamil Nadu, visit the official website http://rte.tnschools.gov.in/

stage 2: On the homepage, click “Start application“Link under”Application in private schools under the provisions of the Right to Education Act, 2009 Section 12.1 (c)“Section as shown here.”

RTE Tamil Nadu Admission 2021-22 Apply Online

step 3: In the next window, RTE Tamil Nadu Admission 2021-22 Student / Parent Online Registration Form Will appear as shown below: –

RTE Tamil Nadu Admission Online Registration Form Personal Details

step 4: Fill personal details Such as child’s name, gender, date of birth, password, religion, community, mobile number, DOB according to eligible category, email id and “click”SaveThe button.

Tamil Nadu Government Schemes 2021Popular schemes in Tamil Nadu:Amma Two Wheeler SchemeTNSAND Tamil Nadu online sand bookingTamil Nadu voter list pdf download

Step 5: Applicants will get the message of successful registration and application Number As shown here: –

RTE Tamil Nadu Admission 2021-22 Application Number

Step 6: Then the candidates can login using the application number and password and click “.log in“Button shown here: –

Using RTE Tamil Nadu Admission Admission Application Number

Step 7: Applicants can fill the RTE Tamil Nadu Admission 2021-22 online registration form by making their admission Parent Details: –

RTE Tamil Nadu Admission 2021-22 Online Registration Form Parent

Step 8: After filling the parent details, applicants have to fill Address Details 2021-22 Online Application Form to proceed for RTE Tamil Nadu Admission: –

RTE Tamil Nadu Admission 2021-22 Online Application Form Address

Step 9: Accordingly, fill the residential address, pin code, district and proceed to fill the RTE Tamil Nadu Admission Online Application Form Upload their documents: –

RTE Tamil Nadu Admission 2021-22 Online Application Form

Step 10: Finally, applicants can Select schools And TN RTE Admission 2021-22 Complete the online registration / application form filling process.

Applicants will have to take a printout of the completed Tamil Nadu RTE admission form for any future reference. Students are first advised to go through the RTE Admission 2021 TN guidelines before filling the online application form. School Education Department in Tamil Nadu RTE Tamil Nadu 2021-2022 will give preference to children living within 1 km of the school for admission.

RTE Tamil Nadu Admission 2021-22 Schedule

Below are the important dates which should be seen to fill RTE Tamil Nadu Entrance 2021-22: –

The date Detailed 22 April 2021 Schools to prepare details on intake register for entry level classes and separate register for 25% intake. 25 April 2021 25% intake seats will be displayed on the notice board and website. 27 April 2021 Start online application date for RTE quota. 25 May 2021 Last date for RTE TN admission for the current academic year. 30 May 2021 Names of eligible applicants and ineligible applicants with reasons for rejection on display. 1 June 2021 Random selection (if application exceeds available seats). 3 June 2021 Names of selected applicants with application numbers appearing on school notice boards and websites. Important dates for RTE Tamil Nadu Entrance 2021-22

According to the RTE Act, about 25% of seats in private schools (non-minority schools) should be reserved for children from economically and socially disadvantaged groups. More than 1 lakh seats are available in about 9,000 schools across the state. But it is still unclear whether RTE admissions are available for CBSE schools in the state.

Eligibility Criteria for RTE Tamil Nadu Admission 2021 – Who can apply

The complete eligibility criteria to apply online for RTE TN Admission 2021-22 is: –

Children of parents belonging to economically weaker section, disadvantaged group, disadvantaged group-special category are eligible.

Date of birth for LKG admission should be b / w from 31 May 2017 to 31 July 2018.

Date of birth for first standard admission should be b / w 31 May 2015 to 31 July 2016.

Applicants not disclosed in the category BC-Other, MBC, ST, SC-Other, SC-Arntathiyar, OC, DNC (Deionized Communities), are eligible.

The annual income of the applicant’s family from all sources should not exceed Rs. 2 lakhs.

Children with disabilities, scavengers wards and others will be given priority for infected HIV.

List of documents for LKG / Class I admission under RTE Tamil Nadu admission

According to the new system introduced earlier in 2020, private schools are tagged on GIS maps. Once parents enter their address, schools located within a radius 1.5 km from their residence will appear on the screen. A parent can select a maximum of five schools. Parents will have to upload their ward documents whose list is given below: –

Recent photo of applicant (150 px * 175 px). Birth certificate. Aadhar card or ration card of parents / guardian. Income certificate for weaker section candidates. Community certificate for disadvantaged group candidates. Deprivation Group Special Category Certificate. Disability certificate (if any). Certificate to certify wards of scavengers (if applicable). Children of HIV-infected parents (if applicable).

These certificates should be uploaded for RTE Tamil Nadu Admission 2021-22. Parents can visit district level educational offices to fill the online application.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is RTE Admission 2021 22 in Tamil Nadu The RTE Entry Act means the right to education, it describes the importance of compulsory education to children between the ages of 6-14 under Article 21A of the Indian Constitution. How to apply online for RTE Tamil Nadu Admission 2021-22 Go to the official website www.rte.tnschools.gov.in, click on the “Start application” link for private schools under the provisions of the Right to Education Act, 2009 Section 12.1 (c) to open RTE Tamil Nadu admission online . Registration / Application form. What is Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) SSA is a flagship program for the achievement of universalisation of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (UEE), in a time bound manner, under the 86th amendment to the Constitution of India, it is compulsory to provide free and compulsory education to children aged 6-14 years. What are the documents required for RTE application in Tamil Nadu Passport size photo, birth certificate, parents’ income certificate, ward’s Aadhaar / ration card and certificate to prove their parents, children of scavengers or HIV infected parents (if applicable ) What is the age limit for RTE Tamil Nadu Admission 2021 Date of birth for LKG admission should be b / w 31 May 2017 to 31 July 2018. Date of birth for 1 standard admission should be b / w 31 May 2015 to 31 July 2016. What is the last date and last date to apply for TN RTE admission this year The starting date for applying online for RTE Tamil Nadu admission is 27 April 2021. The last date for submission of applications is 25 May 2021.

The reference

– For more information about RTE Admission 2021-2022 online in Tamil Nadu, please visit the official website given here – tnschool.gov.in.