RTE Tamil Nadu Entrance 2021 | Apply, notification pdf, online registration form, list of schools @ rte.tnSchools portal

Apply for RTE Tamil Nadu Admission 2021, Official Notification PDF, Online Registration Form, List of Schools @ rte.tnschools.ion.in

Following the RTE Act, the Tamil Nadu government is encouraging students from economically weaker sections to enroll in private schools. The main objective of this initiative is to get 25% of poor students admitted to private schools. In respect of the same, the government welcomes eligible students to apply for admission to list schools in Tamil Nadu for the academic year 2021.

Interested applicants can apply for RTE TN school admission online by visiting the official portal rte.tnschools.gov.in.

This article explains the online process to apply for RTE Tamil Nadu Admission 2021, Official Notification PDF, Registration Form and List of Schools.

“The RTE Tamil Nadu admission process for 2021-22 will start from April 2021. Children who are between 6 and 14 years of age are eligible. Interested parents can apply online for RTE Tamil Nadu under the RTE Education Act. For this, applicants should submit a completely filled online application form with all the correct details ahead of time ”.

How to apply for RTE Tamil Nadu Admission 2021-22

Check the online process to apply on RTE Tamil Nadu Admission 2021-22 official portal RTE Tamil Nadu Admission.

Visit the official portal of RTE Tamil Nadu.

It takes the online applicant to the home page.

Click on Start application on the same page.

The student / guardian then opens the online registration form, as shown below.

RTE TN Admission Online Registration Form 2021

Log in / confirm child’s name, gender, date of birth, password, password, select eligible category and email id according to religion, community, mobile number, date of birth.

Click on submit button.

After this, the user name and password were generated on the same page.

Return to the login page with the given credentials and login.

It takes the online user back to the application form.

In the Parent details section, enter the father / mother / guardian details and start filling the details according to the selected option.

Click on the Save button.

In the Address Details section, enter details such as Home Address, PIN Code and District. However, the applicant can also place his landmark on the map shown in the form.

Click on the Save button.

In the Documents section, upload documents like Student Photo, Parent ID, Proof of Birth and Address Proof.

In the Select Schools section, the applicant can select the choice of schools they wish to enroll.

After finishing the process, click Logout.

Note: Please keep in mind that the application form link will be activated once the official registration process starts.

RTE TN School Admission Official Notification

In this example, there is no official information about the PDF form of RTE Tamil Nadu School Admission. We will keep you updated as soon as there is an official announcement.

Procedure to check RTE Tamil Nadu Admission School List

Check the online process to check the list of RTE Tamil Nadu schools related to the admission process.

On the home page, click on the list of schools as shown below.

It then redirects the applicant student to the given page where you can see the list of districts on the page.

Click on the name of the district as per your choice.

It displays the district, UDISE code, school name, number of RTE seats, school type and admission class.

In the above page, the applicant selected the Coimbatore district, and you can inspect the schools listed in the Coimbatore location.

List of required documents

Let us see the list of documents required to get admission in schools listed under RTE Act. This is for students applying for admission to TN schools through the RTE Act.

Applicant’s photo

Applicant’s birth certificate

Aadhaar / Ration Card Number of Parent or Guardian

Family income certificate

Caste or community certificate

Special Category Certificate for disadvantaged groups

RTE TN School Official Portal

RTE Tamil Nadu Access 2021 general question