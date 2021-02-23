LATEST

RTE UP ENTRY 2021-22 | Online application form – check student application / school list, register @ rte25.upsdc.gov.in

Posted on

Full details about RTE UP Admission 2021-22 Online Application Form – Students apply / view school list, register at @ rte25.upsdc.gov.in

According to the RTE Act, all listed schools should provide 25% seats to underprivileged children. The main objective of this program is to encourage weaker sections of students to study in private schools. For this, the applicant student or parents can directly go to the official portal of the concerned state and start applying online for admission. Similarly, recently there has been an official announcement on UP RTE admission for parents wishing to attend their students in schools.

Interested students can start the admission process online by visiting rte25.upsdc.gov.in. However, it is heard that the online application process for admission will start from 02 March 2021.

This article explains the online process for students to apply for UP RTE Admission 2021, important dates online application form, registration, and check the list of schools on the portal.

Important dates of RTE UP Admission 2021

Let us look at the important dates of RTE Uttar Pradesh admission for the year 2021-22.

The competition The date
Start date for RTE 25 UP online application 2 March 2021
Last date for online application for RTE UP admission 25 March 2021
Verification of applications 26 March to 28 March 2021
Lottery result 30 March 2021
Last date for admission of students in schools 5 April 2021
Second Stage RTE UP Application Start Date 1 April 2021
2nd stage RTE UP application deadline 23 April 2021

How to apply for Uttar Pradesh RTE Admission Online @ rte25admission.upsdc.gov.in

Check us the step by step guide to apply for UP State RTE Admission online on the official website.

  • Visit the official portal of rte25admissions.
  • It takes the online user to the home page.
  • Click on the online applicant / student login on the same page.
  • It then opens the student registration form, as shown below.

UP RTE Online Application Form 2021-2022

  • Enter / select district, city / block, full name of students, full name of student, mobile number, date of birth, gender and class.
  • Enter captcha code.
  • Verify all details and click on the Register button.
  • It then displays a preview of the application form, as shown below.
  • Verify all details once again and click the Complete the form button.
  • In parent / guardian details, enter / select father’s name, mother’s name, alternate mobile number, address number, current address and ward.

  • Upload student image, address proof, student age proof and self attested document.
  • If the applicant wants to change any document, that change can be changed by clicking on the document image.
  • Applicant candidates can select their school of choice online, enter captcha code and click on save button.
  • After completing the process, applicants should save and then get the final print.
  • After the final print is taken, the bottom window will open so that you will know whether your application has been completed or not.
  • The entry process ends with a lottery pool.

Note: In this example, the online application process has not started yet. According to the information, the process will begin on 02 March 2021. We will keep you updated on further announcements.

Check the status of RTE UP application

Let’s see the process of checking the status of the application online on RTE 25 portal of UP.

  • The concerned candidates can check the UP RTE Admission 2021-22 application status by clicking on the link – Student login
  • Enter registration number and mobile number.
  • Enter captcha code.
  • Click on the login button.
  • It then redirects the online applicant to the user dashboard, in which the applicant can check their status online.

See UP RTE 25 Admission School List 2021-22

  • If the school name does not appear in the UP RTE Admission 2021-22 school list, the school management can request to add that particular school through the master database.Citizen Request (Add School)“Link on homepage.
Quick Links

UP RTE25 Entrance Portal

UP RTE Admission 2021 FAQ

What percentage of seats are allotted to needy students under RTE Act?

Schools will allow 25% of the seats to the students concerned.

What is the initial date for registration of RTE 25 admissions in the state of UP?

The application process for RTE admission will start from 02 March 2021 on the UP RTE admission portal.

I want to see the status of my admission application online. Can I check this on the official portal of uprte25?

Yes, applicants can check the status of online application on the official portal of UP RTE 25 admission.

Can students start filling online application forms on behalf of students on RTE portal?

Students can start filling the online application form on behalf of the students by entering the required details online.

