RTE Uttar Pradesh Admission Online Application Start | RTE UP Admission 2021-22 | ReaderMaster

RTE UP Admission 2021-22 Application Starts @ rte25.upsdc.gov.in | RTE Uttar Pradesh Admission 2021-22 Online Application Form | RTE UP Onine Admission Date, Status, School List

Hello friends, today we will give you RTE Uttar Pradesh Admission 2021-22 Will give information about online application process. As you may be aware that the Uttar Pradesh government is inviting online applications from students for RTE UP Admission 2021-22. After this, candidates can fill the Uttar Pradesh RTE Admission 2021-22 online application / registration form. Interested candidates can apply online for RTE 25 Admit Card 2021 and fill the RTE UP 2021 application form through the official website rte25.upsdc.gov.in.

Under the Right to Education Act (RTE 2009), there is a reservation of 25% seats in private schools for children from economically weaker sections and socially disadvantaged sections. Basic Education Board, UP has issued RTE UP notification for FY 2021. And now candidates can fill the UP RTE 25 Admission Form 2021-22. Interested candidates can apply online for RTE Uttar Pradesh Admission 2021 through the official website. Uttar Pradesh RTE Admission 2021-22 Online Application The process consists of 4 stages and the last date for each stage is given below. Please read the article carefully till the end for this.

RTE Uttar Pradesh Admission 2021-22 Online Application

RTE UP Admission 2021 Online Application Process – Below is the complete procedure to fill UP RTE 25 Admission Form 2021, please read it carefully:

First go to the official website rte25.upsdc.gov.in. The link is given below.

official website: UP RTE online admission 2021

Subsequently, the web homepage “Online application / student login” Click on the option or directly this link Click on

Click on the option or directly this link Click on Subsequently, the UP RTE Admission 2021-22 Student Registration Form will appear as shown below:

Here the candidates have to fill the required details and then click on the “Register” button given below.

Subsequently, a student RTE UP Admission Registration Form Will appear on the screen.

Will appear on the screen. Candidates can print this registration slip and then click on the “Complete The Form” button below.

Accordingly, the Uttar Pradesh RTE 25 Admission 2021-22 Student Application Form will look like this:

Fill all the details correctly and upload supporting documents. Then select the schools from the RTE UP school list and click on the “Submit” button.

Accordingly, candidates can see the RTE Uttar Pradesh Student Application Form 2021 preview and then “Lock and final print” Can click on the button. After this, candidates can click on the “Final Print” button to take a print-out of the filled application form and complete the application process.

Check UP RTE Application Status

If candidate UP RTE Admission 2021-22 Application Status If you want to check, then you can easily through the steps given below.

First of all, candidate should get the official website of UP RTErte25.upsdc.gov.in) will go on. Now the home page will open in front of you as per the picture. Here you “Student application status” Have to click on the option of On clicking, a page will open in front of you as per the picture shown below.

Now you have to enter your district and registration ID on this page. After entering the ID, you have to click on “search”. As soon as you click “RTE UP Admission Application Status” All information will be opened.

List of documents required for RTE UP admission

Documents required for RTE UP Admission 2021-22 – Candidates will have to upload the following documents while filling the online application of UP RTE Admission 2021-22:

Student’s recent passport size photo Proof of address (ration card, electricity / water bill etc.) Student’s proof of age (birth certificate, Aadhaar card etc.) Self-attested documents (educational)

RTE Uttar Pradesh Admission 2021-22 Admission Schedule

RTE UP Admission 2021-22 Schedule The entire program for can be tested through the link given below:

Check: RTE UP Admission Date Schedule

According to official figures, there were over 21,000 rte25admission UP applicants under Uttar Pradesh RTE in the previous year. Out of these students, 15,626 applicants were admitted to private schools and are pursuing free education.

To know more about the admission process of RTE Uttar Pradesh Admission 2020-21, candidates can directly check the complete information through the link given below.

RTE UP Admission Process 2021: Click here

Add school names to RTE Uttar Pradesh School List 2021-22

Adding school name to UP RTE school list 2021 – If the school name does not appear in the RTE Admission 2021-22 school list, then the candidates can request to add that particular school to the Uttar Pradesh government master database through the link “Citizen Request (Add School)”.

To see the complete list of schools participating in the UP RTE admission process, please visit the left side of the homepage List of private schools Click on

Uttar Pradesh RTE Admission 2020-21 To see more details about how to fill online application / registration, click on the link given here.

RTE 25 Access User Manual: Click here

No lottery allotted to student in online RTE lottery system: Click here

References – In case of any further question, candidates can give a missed call on RTE UP Helpline Number – 80009-67874.



Read also: List of Uttar Pradesh government schemes and the latest news 2021-22

Friends, here we have given you complete information about RTE UP Admission 2021-22 online application. Hope you like this information. If you have any questions related to this post, then you can ask in the comment section below. We will help you fully. Thanks for visiting our website www.readermaster.com, stay tuned for more updates.