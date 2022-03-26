RTE viewers hail Andrew Porter for getting his hair shaved off on Late Late Show in aid of Daffodil Day

Irish rugby star Andrew Porter earned praise from RT spectators as he sacrificed his trademark head of hair for Daffodil Day.

The 26-year-old also gave a nice touch before the barber took the blade to his head, when he dedicated the act to the father of a friend who is currently battling the disease.

He also joked that he felt chills immediately as it was all done and dusted off within about a minute.

The end result was rather stark as the audience – and especially his girlfriend Elaine – looked quite stunned afterward!



Here’s What He Already Looked Like

Viewers were suitably impressed and later took to social media to praise him for playing such a good game and for bringing an extra spotlight on the Irish Cancer Society’s annual fundraiser.

