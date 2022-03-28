RTE’s Jennifer Zamperelli says tying a tube after caesarean section was a ‘hasty decision’

RTE presenter and radio DJ Jennifer Zamperelli has said that she has made the decision to “haste” female tubal vasectomy.

The star said she opted for permanent contraception after a caesarean section and has been considering expanding her family ever since.

However, Jennifer said that her husband Lau is completely happy with their family of four.

“Lau is very happy with the two. He doesn’t want to rock the boat, and he’s probably right,” she said.

Jennifer said she felt fortunate that she was able to have children because she “was too late to get pregnant and have children”, with her second child Enzo (3) at age 37 and Florence (3), age 34. 6) gave birth.

She…