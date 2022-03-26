RTE’s Ryan Tubridy close to tears as ‘Tommy Tiernan interviews him’ on Late Late Show in hilarious sketch

Ryan Tubridi was left in stitches after being interviewed by ‘Tommy Tiernan’ on Friday’s Late Late Show.

RT broadcaster was close to tears over a hilarious impression of the Irish comedian by Conor Moore, also known as Connor’s sketch.

The Impressionists held an uncanny resemblance to Tiernan, who is widely praised for his ban on Saturday night chat shows.

During the spectacular segment, an animated tubridy was stunned by Moore’s impression of Tiernan.

Before he said a word, the Late Late Show host said that the similarity of Tiernan’s expression was “supernatural.”

“So, am I interviewing you or are you interviewing me?” Moore, as Tiernan, asked Tubridi.

“I just don’t know. Jesus Christ Ryan…