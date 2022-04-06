RTL will have its own new boss: Guillaume Collard (Eleven Games)

TookSerious things may finally begin for RTL Belgium, which was acquired by publisher DPG Media (VTM) for €250 million. last news…) and Rossel (evening, SudiInfo…). Announced at the end of June, the process (and strategic discussions) formally had to wait for the green light from the Belgian Competition Authority. This has been done since March 29. Meanwhile, his boss Philippe Delusin (65 this month) has returned to run the shop. For one year, “Max”, after twenty years as the head of the company, the time to ensure the transition …