RTO Delhi Transport Portal, Step by Step Guide to Apply Online for LL, DL, RC, Registration Form 2021| Transfer, Pay Fee, Check Status @ transport. delhi .gov.in

RTO Department of Delhi has been delivering various services to the citizens of Delhi. It has also launched an online portal for the citizens to make its services more reliable and accessible. The portal is named RTO Delhi Portal, through which the vehicle owners can apply for various services such as Learning License, Driving License, RC, Transfer, Pay Fee Online and Check status on the portal.

The interested applicants can visit the official portal and avail of the listed services on transport.delhi.gov.in.

RTO Delhi Transport Portal

This article explains the online procedure to apply for the LL, DL, RC, Transfer, Pay Fee Online and Check status on the Delhi RTO portal.

How to Apply for Learner’s License Online in Delhi @ transport.delhi.gov.in

Let us see the step by step guide to apply for the Learner’s License online on the Delhi Transport Portal.

Visit the Official Portal of Transport Delhi.

It takes the online applicant to the Home Page Below.

Click on the Click Here for Driving License Related Services.

It then redirects the online applicant to the following page below.

Select the State Name as Delhi as shown above.

It then takes the Online Applicant to the following page above.

Select the Apply Learners License icon on the newly opened page.

It then displays a web page with the following instructions.

Read the step by step instructions and click on the continue button.

Online Registration Form for Learner’s License

Select the appropriate choice out of the given options.

Answer the Question: Are you a Diplomat (Foreigner) / Repatriate / Refugees / Foreigners (But not Diplomats) / Ex-Servicemen / Physically Challenged, then please select the category.

Are you a Diplomat (Foreigner) / Repatriate / Refugees / Foreigners (But not Diplomats) / Ex-Servicemen / Physically Challenged, then please select the category. Select any one option from the below options: Applicant does not hold Driving/ Learner License or Applicant holds Driving License, Enter DL Number or Applicant holds Learner License, Enter LL Number.

Click on the “Applicant does not hold Driving/ Learner License” on the following page.

It then redirects the applicant to the Application for Learner’s License (LL).

On the newly opened page, select the State, RTO Office, and Pin Code.

Enter the First Name, Middle Name, and Last Name of the Applicant, Select the Relation, Full Name as per Records, Gender, and Date of Birth.

Enter the Place of Birth, Country of Birth, Qualification, Blood Group, Phone Number, Email ID.

Enter Applicant’s Mobile Number, Emergency Mobile Number, Identification Marks 1, and Identification Marks 2.

In the Address Section, Enter the State, District, Sub-District, Village/Town, House/Door/Flat No., Street/Locality/Police Station, Location, Land Mark, Pin Code, and Duration of stay at Present Address.

Copy if the present address is the same as the permanent address.

In the Last Section, Please read all the instructions carefully.

Select the Class of Vehicles (Press and Hold Ctrl Key to select multiple class of vehicles).

Please tick on the Check Box for the question: I have been convicted /disqualified/My License was /suspended/ my license was revoked. (Tick only if Yes).

I have been convicted /disqualified/My License was /suspended/ my license was revoked. (Tick only if Yes). Please tick on the check box for the question: Is the Application Trained from Driving School.

Is the Application Trained from Driving School. In the Declaration section, click on the Check Boxes, as shown in the form.

Verify all the details and click on the submit button.

Click Ok on the Dialogue Box – Are you Sure you want to Submit the Data.

It then displays the Acknowledgement as shown on the below page.

Click on the Miracle button at the bottom of the page.

It then opens up the next page.

Scroll down the newly opened page.

At the end of the page, you can find out the below options.

Click on the Upload Documents Radio Button, and then click on the proceed button.

It then takes the online user to the upload documents section. See the preview of your details and click on the Ok Button.

On the next page, select the documents and proofs you wish to upload.

Click on the Miracle Button.

On the Miracle Page, Click on the LLT Slot Book.

Click on the Proceed Button.

Select the Slot of your choice and finish up the process of finishing the payment process.

Procedure to Apply for Delhi Driving License Online @ transport.delhi.gov.in

Visit the Official Portal of Transport Delhi.

It takes the online applicant to the Home Page Below.

Click on the Click Here for Driving License Related Services.

It then redirects the online applicant to the following page below.

Select and Click on the Online Services from the Menu Bar.

It then expands into multiple options on the following page.

Select the Driving License Related Services from the options.

On the newly opened page, select the state from where the service is to be taken.

It then redirects the online applicants to the below page.

Click on the Apply Driving License.

Click on the Continue Button.

Online Registration Form for Delhi RTO Driving License

It then redirects the online user to the below page.

Select any of the three choices: Holding Learner’s License, Holding Foreign DL, Holding Defence License.

Select the option: Holding Learner’s License.

Enter the Learner’s License Number and Date of Birth.

Click on the Ok Button.

It then displays the preview of Acknowledgement of the Learning License.

Click on the Miracle Button.

It then takes you to the documents section.

In the documents section, upload the relevant documents and proofs.

Click on the Miracle Button.

On the next page, select the State and Type of Transaction.

Click on the Continue Button.

On the next page, Enter the Application Number and Date of Birth.

Enter Application Name, RTO, and State.

The applicants can also book the slots for visiting the RTO Office as per their convenient timings.

Scroll down the page to complete the payment process.

The application fee for applying for the Driving License is not the same for all vehicles. However, it depends on the type, size, capacity and purpose of the vehicle.

Select the Payment Gateway, Enter the code, and click on the Pay Now button to continue the payment process.

After payment, it displays the preview of the payment receipt, as shown below.

Click on the Print Receipt Button on the same page.

It then shows the e-receipt of your Driving License.

You can also check the application’s status with the help of the application number and birth date.

Step by Step guide to Apply RC Online in Delhi

Let us see the online procedure to apply and download the RC in Delhi.

Visit the Official Portal of Transport Delhi.

It takes the online applicant to the Home Page Below.

Click on the Click Here for Driving License Related Services.

It then redirects the online applicant to the following page below.

Click on the Vehicle Registration Related Services.

On the newly opened page, click on the Delhi & Sikkim State.

It then redirects the online user to the following page below.

Click on the Register Button on the Web Page shown above.

Enter the Full Name, Email ID, Mobile Number, and Select State on the User Registration Page.

Enter the Captcha Code and Click on the Registration Page.

Now click on the Login Button on the same page.

Enter the User ID, Password and Captcha Code.

Click on the Submit Button.

Go back to the previous page and click on the Vehicle-Related Services from the Menu Bar.

Enter the Registration Number, Chassis Number (Last 5 Digits), Registered Mobile Number.

Enter the Generated OTP to your Mobile Number in the respective field.

Click on the Submit Button.

Under the Owner Details Section, Enter the Owner Name, Son/Wife/Daughter of, Vehicle Type, Vehicle Category, Vehicle Class, Body Type, Manufactured Year.

Enter Engine Number, Chassis Number, Vehicle Number, Unladen Weight (kg), Laden Weight (kg), Seating Capacity, Sleeper Capacity, Standing Capacity, Purchase Delivery Date, Registration Date, Fitness Valid upto.

Click on the Miracle Button.

Click on the Checkbox: Issue of Duplicate RC.

Click on the Submit Button.

Click on the Issuance of Duplicate RC link on the newly opened page.

Select/Enter the Reason, FIR No./Police Report Number, FIR Date, Police Station.

Click on the Submit Button.

Go to the Previous Page and Click on the DMS Upload Docs link.

Upload the necessary documents as shown on the below page.

Click on the Submit Query Button as shown on the page below.

The applicants can view/modify the required documents on the following page.

Go back to the previous page and click on the Appointment Button.

Select the available slots of your choice and click on the Book Now button.

The applicant can view the alert: Your appointment has been booked.

Applicant candidates can print the receipt for further references.

Click on the Fee Details and complete the process by making the fee payment.

The applicants can select Debit Card or Internet Banking by clicking on the Pay Now button.

The candidates can take the print out of the E-Receipt for future references.

How to Check RC Status Online

Let us see the online procedure to check the RC Status by Name and Number on the official portal.

Visit the Official Portal of Parivahan.

It takes the online user to the below page.

Go to Online Services and click on the Know Your Vehicle Details.

Enter your Vehicle Registration Number and Captcha Code.

Click on the Vahan Search.

It then displays the status of the RC.

RTO Delhi LL/DL Fee Payment Process

On the newly opened page, Read the instructions for fee payment of DL/LL.

Click on the Proceed Button.

It then takes the online user to the following page below.

Enter Application Number, Date of Birth.

Under the Transaction Details Section, Enter the Applicant Name, RTO and State.

It then displays the total amount to be paid in rupees.

Under the Payment Gateway, Select the Payment Gateway and Code.

Click on the Pay Now Button to continue the payment process.

It then finishes the payment process through any of the payment modes discussed in the above sections.

Apply for Change/Transfer of Address Delhi

Let us see the online procedure to change and transfer the address as follows.

Click Here for Applying for Change of Address .

for . It then displays the following page below.

Read all the instructions and click on the Continue Button.

Enter/Select the Driving License Number, Date of Birth, Category of Driving License Holder.

To know your RTO Office Enter the pin code of Applicant’s Present Address here

Select State as Delhi and the concerned RTO.

Click on the Proceed Button.

It then continues the process of changing address as per the applicant’s requirement.

Transport Delhi Official Portal

RTO Delhi Transport Portal FAQ’s