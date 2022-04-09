RT’s Marty Morrissey opens up on last moments with grieving mother after arriving at crash site

RT broadcaster Marty Morrissey has emotionally described how he came to the scene of the accident where his mother tragically died late last year.

Peggy, who was 94, died in an automobile accident in Co Claire during the height of Storm Barra.

Marty told Ryan Tubridi on The Late Late Show how he was about to visit his mother on the night of the storm because she was always afraid of extreme weather events.

The sports commentator revealed that his mother had passed the driving test just a week before the accident.

Marty said: “We agreed that I would go downstairs, we would stay together at the Old Ground (hotel) and I said I would go and pick him up but he said ‘No, no, I will drive’.

“So we said we’d meet in Inag, about 10, 15 minutes from home, and when she wasn’t there, unfortunately, she was driving down a road that she …