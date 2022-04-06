RT’s Una O’Hagan Emotions Speaks On Husband Colm Keane’s First Passing With Ryan Tubridi

Una O’Hagan talks about the passing of her husband Colm Keane in an emotional conversation.

He shared that he was finally at peace, knowing that he felt an incredible legacy as he held her hand and told her that both he and his late son Sean loved him.

The former newsreader likened his passing to a slow engine.

Una told Ryan Tubridi on her Radio 1 show that she was “fine” because she knew she was in a good place, but added that after 36 years together, “half of you are gone”.

“What’s worse if no one mentions or mentions the fact that you have someone who is dead.

“When someone asks you how you are, it gives you the opportunity and the power is with you if you…