ENTERTAINMENT

RUB VS AMB KCA Pink T20 Challengers Live Score Match-9 Scorecard Toss Winner Ruby VS Amber

Avatar
By
Posted on
Ruby Faces Off Amber Kerala Women's T20 KCA Pink T20 Challengers Live Score RUB VS AMB Fantasy Cricket Match-9 Tips And Toss Winner 31-03-2021



Hello, all the sports lover, so we are come back along with all the latest details of the upcoming match of Kerala Women’s T20 Schedule. The next match has been arranged by the league between RUB vs AMB wherein we will see Team Ruby is arriving for a contest against Team Amber. This will the 4th battle ride of Team Ruby since the tournament has been started. While Amber is also going for its 4th contest. The content will take place on the 5th matchday of the league and will compete in the first match of the day.

Ruby Faces Off Amber Kerala Women's T20 KCA Pink T20 Challengers Live Score RUB VS AMB Fantasy Cricket Match-9 Tips And Toss Winner 31-03-2021

The match of RUB vs AMB is going to perform at Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha, Kerala. According to the details, the face-off will be started at 10:00 AM IST on 31st March 2021, Wednesday. Well, the pace of the pitch of Sanatana Dharma College Ground is indolent as there are only a few teams who achieved a score above 100 and the same is being assumed that the same gonna happen in the match. Let’s see what will be the chasing score on the match.

  • League: Kerala Women’s T20 2021
  • Teams: RUB vs AMB
  • Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha, Kerala
  • Date & Day: 31st March 2021, Wednesday
  • Timings: 10:00 AM

Well, Team Ruby has gained a decent position in the league. It is standing in the third position along with 1 victory out of its two matches. It has accumulated an equal number of victories and defeat. Team Ruby won its last match against Team Pearl by 72 runs.

Team Ruby Playing XI: Nithuna KR, Drisya, Jilu George, Ajanta TP, Sreekrishna Haridas, Mrudhula VS, Anaswara Santhosh, Jilu George, Shani T, Gayathri S, Ragi Mohan.

While moving on to Team Amber, the team is standing as a step behind its current opponent. It has been through a total of 3 matches and won only one match. The team has got 4th position on behalf of its performance. Now, all the prime players have pulled their socks for the competition.

Team Amber Playing XI: Sneha KR, Aleena Surendran, Jincy George, Anusree Anilkumar, Joshitha VJ, Sraya Roy, Yadhu Priya, Athira Sanal, Jincy George, Sruthi TP, Aleena M P.

Both the teams are side by side with each other and anyone can emerge as the victor in the game. It would be difficult to presume the winner before it ends. Performances of the team will decide the winner and authority will decide the final squad. Stay tuned with Social Telecast for more information on RUB vs AMB Live Score.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
384
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
351
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
349
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
346
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
344
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
315
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
305
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
295
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
286
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
217
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top