RUB VS AMB KCA Pink T20 Challengers Live Score Match-9 Scorecard Toss Winner Ruby VS Amber







Hello, all the sports lover, so we are come back along with all the latest details of the upcoming match of Kerala Women’s T20 Schedule. The next match has been arranged by the league between RUB vs AMB wherein we will see Team Ruby is arriving for a contest against Team Amber. This will the 4th battle ride of Team Ruby since the tournament has been started. While Amber is also going for its 4th contest. The content will take place on the 5th matchday of the league and will compete in the first match of the day.

The match of RUB vs AMB is going to perform at Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha, Kerala. According to the details, the face-off will be started at 10:00 AM IST on 31st March 2021, Wednesday. Well, the pace of the pitch of Sanatana Dharma College Ground is indolent as there are only a few teams who achieved a score above 100 and the same is being assumed that the same gonna happen in the match. Let’s see what will be the chasing score on the match.

League: Kerala Women’s T20 2021

Teams: RUB vs AMB

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha, Kerala

Date & Day: 31st March 2021, Wednesday

Timings: 10:00 AM

Well, Team Ruby has gained a decent position in the league. It is standing in the third position along with 1 victory out of its two matches. It has accumulated an equal number of victories and defeat. Team Ruby won its last match against Team Pearl by 72 runs.

Team Ruby Playing XI: Nithuna KR, Drisya, Jilu George, Ajanta TP, Sreekrishna Haridas, Mrudhula VS, Anaswara Santhosh, Jilu George, Shani T, Gayathri S, Ragi Mohan.

While moving on to Team Amber, the team is standing as a step behind its current opponent. It has been through a total of 3 matches and won only one match. The team has got 4th position on behalf of its performance. Now, all the prime players have pulled their socks for the competition.

Team Amber Playing XI: Sneha KR, Aleena Surendran, Jincy George, Anusree Anilkumar, Joshitha VJ, Sraya Roy, Yadhu Priya, Athira Sanal, Jincy George, Sruthi TP, Aleena M P.

Both the teams are side by side with each other and anyone can emerge as the victor in the game. It would be difficult to presume the winner before it ends. Performances of the team will decide the winner and authority will decide the final squad. Stay tuned with Social Telecast for more information on RUB vs AMB Live Score.