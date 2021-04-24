Ruben Dias heaps praise on “special talent” Phil

Phil Foden has produced a variety of excellent shows for Metropolis in current weeks.

Ruben Dias claims he asks Phil Foden to go straightforward on him in coaching at Manchester Metropolis. Foden has produced a variety of excellent shows for Metropolis in current weeks, most notably in each legs of their memorable Champions League quarter-final victory over Borussia Dortmund. The 20-year-old midfielder was once more spectacular as Metropolis got here from behind to win at Aston Villa on Wednesday and transfer inside eight factors of reclaiming the Premier League title.

Foden has been excellent in current weeks (Ben Stansall/PA)

Defender Dias stated: “He’s a particular expertise. He’s at all times pushed and also you by no means see him taking place like, ‘This is not going effectively for me’ or ‘I’ve this drawback or that drawback’.

“He is aware of very effectively what he’s going for and when you might have a participant with this high quality and with this mindset, it is rather troublesome not to achieve success.

“He is aware of, towards me, he must go gradual!”

Dias has additionally been massively influential in Metropolis’s excellent marketing campaign. The Portugal worldwide has not solely solved the centre-back drawback Pep Guardiola’s facet had final season however instilled larger confidence in the remainder of the group.

That has laid the muse for a problem that, till as late within the season as final week, was centered on 4 trophies.

A treble nonetheless stays doable – the primary leg of which may very well be accomplished in Sunday’s Carabao Cup closing towards Tottenham – and for the transformational impact Dias has had on the facet, he’s being tipped as a contender for participant of the yr.

The 23-year-old stated: “The nominations should not in but however to be spoken of in these phrases is an amazing privilege for me.

“It’s one thing that makes me really feel good, makes me really feel that my work is being effectively finished however, primarily, what it tells me is that the group is having success.

“For me to be on that shortlist, particularly as a defender, it might probably solely imply the group received and had success. That, for me, is the largest factor.

“For those who stated to me that ‘in your first yr within the Premier League you possibly can win the participant of the yr’, it might be superb.

“However what I really need in my first yr is to win the Premier League. That will be my largest achievement.”