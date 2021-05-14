Rubina Dilaik gives her fans a Health Update

COVID 19 has been wrecking havoc all over the world but this second wave of this pandemic has affected us deeply. An array of public figures have also been affected by the same and one of them is actor Rubina Dilaik. While the stars are active on social media, tey a health update from them in these times, especially when they test positive for COVID becomes a sigh of relief for fans. As we know the Shakti… Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii actor tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago and she has been in recovery ever since.

Unlike many, Dilaik hasn’t been that active during this period of her quarantine on social media. But today she come forward to give everyone a health update. She posted a video where she went on to thank one and all for all the love and support she has received during this period. She also said that she has been reading all the comments and messages from fans and she is nothing but grateful to everyone. When it comes to her health, she is feeling much better now and is 70% recovered as of yet.

Thank you my beautiful people, I am on my way to healing pic.twitter.com/O2btH2Zm9G — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) May 14, 2021

We wish Rubina all the health and happiness.