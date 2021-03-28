Rubina Dilaik Party With Marjaneya Friends, Nikki Tamboli Says ‘So Happy To See You Smiling’

Rubina Dilaik Pawari With Marjaneya Squad: Bigg Boss 14 fame actress Rubina Dilaik recently shared a couple of pictures on social media with Marjaneya friends captured the moments by Abhinav shukla. While Nikki Tamboli who was also the contestant of BB14, wrote in the reply, ‘So happy to see you smiling.”

The television actress Rubina Dilaik seen parting with her friends Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar, Meghna Chitalia, Hussain Kuwajerwala, Tina Darira Kuwajerwala, Neha Punjabi, and Abhinav Shukla. The actress shared a couple of party moments photos on social media.

Rubina wrote in captions, “Sometimes all you need is Friends… a hearty laugh and him @ashukla09 capturing those moments… @keertikelkar @meghnachitalia @huseinkk @tintin3012 @iamnehap.”

Nikki Tamboli commented and wrote, “So happy to see you smiling @rubinadilaik”

Rubina also shared a video of herself, showing the house where they were partying with Marjaneya friends. Watch out the video post below:

Watch the other video post which captions, “Marjaneya with my boys is a must @ashukla09 @sharadkelkar @huseinkk @rahuollohaniofficial.”

Let you know, Rubina Dilaik has just launched Marjaneya music video feat Neha Kakkar with Abhinav Shukla presented by Anshul Garg, lyrics as “ Banya rehnaa talwar asi tere nai rehna… Marjaneya… Tu hun nahi karda pyar asi tere nai rehna ...”

Watch out the Marjaneya song video, listen it here:

