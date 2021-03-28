LATEST

Rubina Dilaik Party With Marjaneya Friends, Nikki Tamboli Says ‘So Happy To See You Smiling’

Avatar
By
Posted on
Moviespie Logo Dark

Rubina Dilaik Pawari With Marjaneya Squad: Bigg Boss 14 fame actress Rubina Dilaik recently shared a couple of pictures on social media with Marjaneya friends captured the moments by Abhinav shukla. While Nikki Tamboli who was also the contestant of BB14, wrote in the reply, ‘So happy to see you smiling.”

The television actress Rubina Dilaik seen parting with her friends Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar, Meghna Chitalia, Hussain Kuwajerwala, Tina Darira Kuwajerwala, Neha Punjabi, and Abhinav Shukla. The actress shared a couple of party moments photos on social media.

Rubina wrote in captions, “Sometimes all you need is Friends… a hearty laugh and him @ashukla09 capturing those moments… @keertikelkar @meghnachitalia @huseinkk @tintin3012 @iamnehap.”

Nikki Tamboli commented and wrote, “So happy to see you smiling @rubinadilaik”

Rubina also shared a video of herself, showing the house where they were partying with Marjaneya friends. Watch out the video post below:

Watch the other video post which captions, “Marjaneya with my boys is a must @ashukla09 @sharadkelkar @huseinkk @rahuollohaniofficial.”

Let you know, Rubina Dilaik has just launched Marjaneya music video feat Neha Kakkar with Abhinav Shukla presented by Anshul Garg, lyrics as “ Banya rehnaa talwar asi tere nai rehna… Marjaneya… Tu hun nahi karda pyar asi tere nai rehna ...”

Watch out the Marjaneya song video, listen it here:

Get more Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli hot news, updates, gossips, exclusive photos, and videos update first on Moviespie.com so stay with and follow us on social media.

For more latest movies news, Media & Entertainment News, Celebrity Latest news, photos, videos like or follow us on social media platforms. Feel free to join us on Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, and Google News.

You Should Also Read

Tags: Abhinav Shukla, Actress, Anshul Garg, BB14 Contestants, Bigg Boss, Bigg Boss 14, Bigg Boss 14 Contestant, Celebrity, Hussain Kuwajerwala, Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar, Marjaneya, Marjaneya Full Song, Marjaneya Music Video, Marjaneya Rubina Dilaik Abhinav Abhinav Marjaneya Song, Meghna Chitalia, Neha Kakkar, Neha Punjabi, Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, Rubina Dilaik Abhinav Shukla, Tina Darira Kuwajerwala, Tv Actress

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
339
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
325
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
306
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
294
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
285
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
280
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
262
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
256
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
253
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
178
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x