Rubina Dilaik shares a glimpse of her quarantine with sister Jyotika in Shimla

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, who tested positive for Covid-19 a few days back is now on her way to recovery. She shared photos on her social media account where she and her sister Jyotika can be seen quarantining together in Shimla.

With the hills in the background, Rubina and Jyotika cab be seen posing for the click in comfortable casuals. Rubina captioned the post as, “Sisters who quarantine together, heal together @jyotikadilaik.”

Bigg Boss 14 fame Jaan Kumar Sanu was one of the early birds to comment on the post. He wrote, “I’m so happy seeing this.” Singer Asees Kaur, commented ‘Awww’ looking at the adorable photos. For the unversed Rubina recently featured in Asses Kaur’s music video.

In an earlier post, Rubina thanked her fans and family for their love, support, and blessings. She wrote, “Thank you All for your prayers and wishes, I am on my way to recovery.”

