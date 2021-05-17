ENTERTAINMENT

Rubina Dilaik shares a glimpse of her quarantine with sister Jyotika in Shimla

Telly Updates

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, who tested positive for Covid-19 a few days back is now on her way to recovery. She shared photos on her social media account where she and her sister Jyotika can be seen quarantining together in Shimla.

With the hills in the background, Rubina and Jyotika cab be seen posing for the click in comfortable casuals. Rubina captioned the post as, “Sisters who quarantine together, heal together @jyotikadilaik.”

Bigg Boss 14 fame Jaan Kumar Sanu was one of the early birds to comment on the post. He wrote, “I’m so happy seeing this.” Singer Asees Kaur, commented ‘Awww’ looking at the adorable photos. For the unversed Rubina recently featured in Asses Kaur’s music video.

https://www.instagram.com/rubinadilaik/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=09ddcd2c-2efb-48e4-9db6-acb62af1bf04

In an earlier post, Rubina thanked her fans and family for their love, support, and blessings. She wrote, “Thank you All for your prayers and wishes, I am on my way to recovery.”

Check out Rubina’s latest video shared on her social media handle :

https://www.instagram.com/rubinadilaik/channel/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=cd25116b-171b-438a-b7ca-4b71265c7f48

Swapnil

Namaste, I am a Blogger and a Voice Artist. Born with a flair to play with words, I invigorate feelings through thoughts, woven with words for the world to imbibe.

Related Items:

Most Popular

97
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
91
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
70
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
55
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
48
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Telly Updates Telly Updates
44
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
41
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Avatar Avatar
40
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top