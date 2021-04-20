Rubina spills the beans about her and Abhinav’s relationship and BB’s role in it – TMT Updates

Bigg Boss 14 bought over way back nevertheless it appears the followers are nonetheless not over it. Present’s winner Rubina Dilaik has seen a brand new pinnacle of success. She is busy as a bee nowadays as she bagged many new initiatives submit her success in BB14. Whereas she was one to all the time rise up within the present towards the unsuitable and voice what she feels, her equation with Abhinav Shukla was additionally one thing that got here below the radar. In an interview with a number one leisure portal, she spoke about judgements that got here their manner, engaged on issues with husband and extra.

As for the judgements that the duo has confronted submit their stint within the present, Rubina mentioned how folks will choose you no matter what the scenario is, and therefore it’s okay because it doesn’t transfer her in any manner. As for her relationship, Rubina went on to say how they don’t seem to be mad to have come out at a public discussion board with their issues. She mentioned the way it was an trustworthy intention to return to the present they usually had issues submit which, they gave themselves 6 months of time earlier than making a choice. She mentioned how the intention was to see how these 6 months might change them or the method. Whereas the actress admitted that they have been engaged on their communication for 3 months already and that’s when Bigg Boss got here their manner and therefore, they made the acutely aware determination to take upon their journey. Rubina additionally added how folks have a behavior of constructing feedback about celeb {couples} based mostly on what they see, nevertheless, they wish to be the narrator themselves if their relationship is available in public.

As for an enchancment within the relationship of the duo submit their journey in Bigg Boss, she mentioned how they did know what are the issues will not be working between the 2, like lack of communication, not listening to one another, and so on, and with Bigg Boss, they bought a platform to work on these points with impact. Therefore, Rubina acknowledged that with the present, they’ve managed to work on their communication expertise and gotten an understanding of one another at a really completely different stage.