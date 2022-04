ruchi soya: Baba Ramdev’s Ruchi Soya on Monday said it will evaluate the most efficient mode to merge Patanjali Ayurved Ltd’s food portfolio with itself and has also decided to change the name of the company to Patanjali Foods Ltd- Baba Ramdev-led Ruchi Soya Industries , intends to amalgamate the food business of Patanjali Ayurved Limited with itself.

