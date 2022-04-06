Ruchi Soya FPO allotment announced. How to check

Ruchi Soya hit the capital market with its follow-on public offer (FPO) on March 24 to raise ₹4,300 crore as it aims to become a debt-free company. The price band of the issue, that closed on March 28, had been fixed at ₹615-650 per share.

Patanjali Ayurved-owned Ruchi Soya on Thursday said it has fixed the issue price of its FPO at the upper limit of its price band at ₹650 per equity share.

The finalization of the allotment of Ruchi Soya FPO has been announced and bidders can their application status on the BSE website here as well as the registrar Link Intime’s website here. The initiation of refunds (if any, for Anchor Investors)/ unblocking of will be done on or about Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

Credit of…