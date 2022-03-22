Ruchi Soya FPO: Become a business partner of Baba Ramdev by investing only Rs 13,650, will get opportunity from March 24 – Ruchi Soya FPO Be Business Partner of Baba Ramdev by Investing Rs 13650 Only tutd

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Monday made an announcement regarding the follow-on public offer of Ruchi Soya. On this occasion, he said that his effort is to make the Indian company a global brand. He said that the company will focus on its distribution in rural India along with strengthening its reach across the world.

yoga guru said this thing

Baba Ramdev while addressing the media said, “Ruchi Soya is no longer a mere commodity company. It now has other verticals including FMCG, Food Business and Nutraceuticals.”

“We will address the mass as well as the class,” he said.

FPO will open on 24th March (Ruchi Soya FPO Date)

The FPO of Ruchi Soya will open for subscription on March 24. This public offer can be subscribed till March 28. SBI Capital Markets, Axis Capital and ICICI Securities are the investment bankers managing the issue. The company will raise Rs 4,300 crore through this IPO.

Ruchi Soya FPO Price Band

Ruchi Soya has set a price band of Rs 615-650 per share for the FPO. The company has told the stock exchanges that the issue committee of the company has approved a floor price of Rs 615 per share and a cap price of Rs 650 per share for the FPO.

what will be the size of the lot

In the stock filing, the company has said that the minimum lot size for this FPO is 21 shares. This means that to subscribe to this FPO, you have to apply for at least 21 shares. In this way, to invest in this FPO from the upper price band, you will have to invest at least Rs 13,650.

Patanjali Ayurved acquired in 2019

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved had acquired Ruchi Soya in 2019 through an insolvency process. The company had got market regulator SEBI’s nod to bring in an FPO in August last year.