Ruchi Soya FPO: Opportunity to invest in Baba Ramdev’s company, get shares at 35% discount – Ruchi Soya FPO Baba Ramdev led Company decides Price Band for its 4300 Crore Follow on Offer

Story Highlights

  • Lot size of 21 shares for FPO
  • Ruchi Soya is the leading company of edible oil sector.

Edible oil sector major Ruchi Soya Industries on Sunday announced the price band for its follow-on public offer (FPO). The company’s Rs 4,300 crore FPO will open for subscription on March 24. The last date to subscribe to this issue will be March 28.

Ruchi Soya FPO Price Band

Ruchi Soya Industries has fixed a price band of Rs 615-650 per share for FPO. The company has said in the stock filing that the issue committee of the company has approved a floor price of Rs 615 per share and a cap price of Rs 650 per share for the FPO.

What will be the lot size (Ruchi Soya FPO Lot Size)

In the stock filing, the company has said that the minimum lot size for this FPO is 21 shares. This means that to subscribe to this FPO, you have to apply for at least 21 shares.

Shares will be available at 35% discount

At the time of the closing of the stock market on Thursday, the share price of Ruchi Soya on BSE stood at Rs 1,004.45. This means that investors in FPO will get shares of Ruchi Soya at a discount of 35 percent compared to Thursday. This is because the cap price fixed for the FPO is 35 per cent lower than the company’s share price at the time of market close on Thursday.

Shares will be credited on April 5

According to the red herring prospectus of this FPO, the allotment of shares under the FPO will be done on April 4, 2022. The shares of the company will be credited to the demat account of the eligible investors on April 5, 2022 and trading will start from the next day. At the same time, investors who will not get success in FPO, they will start getting refund from April 4.

Patanjali Ayurved acquired in 2019

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved had acquired Ruchi Soya in 2019 through an insolvency process. The company had received market regulator SEBI’s nod to bring in FPOs in August last year.

