Ruchi Soya FPO: Patanjali backed firm aims to raise Rs 4,300 crore

On the occasion of FPO launch of Ruchi Soya, Baba Ramdev said that this is a march for collective prosperity and making India self-reliant. The company has raised Rs 1,290 crore from anchor investors before FPO

Baba Ramdev said that he aims to make Ruchi Soya a “global brand”.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali-backed Ruchi Soya Industries on Thursday launched its follow-on public offering (FPO). The edible oil and food products major is looking to raise Rs 4,300 crore.

