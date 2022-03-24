Ruchi Soya FPO: Patanjali backed firm aims to raise Rs 4,300 crore

Baba Ramdev said that he aims to make Ruchi Soya a “global brand”.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali-backed Ruchi Soya Industries on Thursday launched its follow-on public offering (FPO). The edible oil and food products major is looking to raise Rs 4,300 crore.

On the occasion of FPO launch of Ruchi Soya, Baba Ramdev said that it is a march for collective prosperity and…