Ruchi Soya FPO: Retail, NII, employee quotas see withdrawals after Sebi order

NEW DELHI: Ruchi Soya’s Rs 4,300 crore follow-on public offer (FPO) saw some withdrawals, with cumulative demand figures available on BSE till 10.40 am falling to 2.58 times compared with 3.6 times on Monday.

As per BSE data, cumulative retail demand fell to 0.39 times from 0.90 times the previous day. The quota reserved for non-institutional investors was subscribed 9 times compared with 11.75 times the previous day. The quota reserved for employees also saw withdrawals and stood at 4.56 times compared with 7.76 times in the previous session. Meanwhile, the qualified institutional bidders (QI)B quota was 1.6 times against 2.2 times in the previous sessions.

The figures are based on the cumulative demand data, which was visible on BSE’s web portal at the time of writing this copy….