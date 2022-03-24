Ruchi Soya FPO: Ruchi Soya’s Rs 4,300 crore FPO kicks off: Should you participate?

NEW DELHI: Ruchi Soya’s Rs 4,300 crore follow-on public offer (FPO) opened for public participation on Thursday. A total of 35 per cent of the issue is reserved for retail investors and another 15 per cent for high net worth individuals. Analysts said the issue should be resolved easily and investors can consider participating in it for long-term gains.

Ahead of the FPO, the company on Wednesday raised Rs 1,290 crore from anchor investors. The offer is purely a fresh issue of shares.

At the higher end of the price band, Ruchi Soya is asking for a P/E multiplier of 34.8x on this basis.