Ruchi Soya FPO: Sebi gives investors 3-days’ window to withdraw bids

NEW DELHI: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday provided a 3-day window to investors in Ruchi Soya’s follow-on public offer (FPO) to withdraw their bids.

The option is available to all investors or bidders, except for anchor book participants.

Sebi’s order comes following the circulation of unsolicited SMS advertising the company’s FPO.

The capital markets regulator termed content of the advertisements to be “misleading/fraudulent and not in consonance with Sebi (ICDR) Regulations, 2018”.

In its official circular, Sebi directed Patanjali Group company Ruchi Soya to issue an advertisement to the investors cautioning them about the circulation of such messages.

The advertisement will be issued in newspapers on March 29 and 30.

Besides, the order said that the 3-day…