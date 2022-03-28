Ruchi Soya FPO: Sebi orders retail investors be allowed to withdraw bids

Market regulator Sebi has on Monday directed Ruchi Soya to give the option to the FPO investors (apart from anchor investors) to withdraw their bids due to “circulation of unsolicited SMSs advertising the issue”. The regulator has said prima-facie the contents appear to be “misleading/fraudulent”.

The window for withdrawal shall be available on March 28, March 29 and March 30, 2022.

An SMS is to be sent to all the applicants of the received bids, informing them of the additional window of withdrawal. A notice to investors shall be issued in the form of an advertisement in the newspapers, which will be issued on March 29 and March 30, 2022, said Ruchi Soya in a stock exchange filing.

Ruchi Soya’s follow-on public offering (FPO),…