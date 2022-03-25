Ruchi Soya FPO subscribed by nearly 12% on Day 1 driven by retail investors

Patanjali-backed Ruchi Soya’s follow-on public offer (FPO) was subscribed 12% on the first day of the issue, with retail investors being the highest bidder. There was a lack of demand from qualified institutional and non-institutional investors.

According to NSE data, as on March 24, Ruchi Soya’s FPO received bids for a total of 56,33,880 equity shares, while the issue size was 4,89,46,260 equity shares.

The portion reserved for retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 21 per cent with bids for 51,09,594 equity shares.