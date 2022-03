Ruchi Soya FPO: This FPO got 3.60 times subscription, chance till March 30 to withdraw the bid

Ruchi Soya FPO: Baba Ramdev’s company Ruchi Soya’s FPO got a total subscription of 3.6 times. If any investor wants to withdraw the bid, then SEBI has given time till March 30 for that. This action has been taken due to viral message regarding FPO. This IPO got 3.6 times subscription. Baba Ramdev (Baba Ramdev) of the company Ruchi Soya’s FPO (Ruchi… Read Full News