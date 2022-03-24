Ruchi Soya launches FPO to raise ₹4,300 cr; eyes to be debt-free

Ruchi Soya, a consumer goods company owned by Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved, has launched its follow-on public offering (FPO) to raise funds. 4,300 crore with a target of becoming a debt free company.
The price band of the issue, which closes on March 28, has been fixed 615-650 per share. During the FPO launch, Ramdev said that there is volatility in the stock market due to Russia-Ukraine war. However, despite this, Ruchi Soya has decided to launch its own FPO as people have faith in the company.
Over Rs 1,290 crore already…