LATEST

Ruchi Soya launches FPO to raise ₹4,300 cr; eyes to be debt-free

Posted on
Ruchi Soya FPO opening date: The Follow-on Public Offer will open on 24th March 2022 and it will remain open for subscription till 28th March 2022. Photo: Courtesy Ruchi Soya website

Ruchi Soya, a consumer goods company owned by Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved, has launched its follow-on public offering (FPO) to raise funds. 4,300 crore with a target of becoming a debt free company.

The price band of the issue, which closes on March 28, has been fixed 615-650 per share. During the FPO launch, Ramdev said that there is volatility in the stock market due to Russia-Ukraine war. However, despite this, Ruchi Soya has decided to launch its own FPO as people have faith in the company.

Over Rs 1,290 crore already…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
540
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
476
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
451
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
431
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
418
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
406
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
394
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
392
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top