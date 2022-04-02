Rudd stops Cerúndolo in Miami

dream week francisco cerundolo in (103°) Masters 1000 Day Miami it ended. The semi-final marked the epilogue of an unforgettable experience in his career. “The dream of my life,” he had said a few days earlier. And beyond the fact that he will retire grumbling angrily about missed opportunities, he will certainly hold head high for what he has achieved in the last 10 days. Definitely, In the semi-finals of the tournament, Argentina lost to Casper Rudd (8th) 6–4, 6–1.

Cerúndolo could not be with Ruud. (Reuters)

Getting into the top four in a competition of caliber held in Florida, which on the circuit considers it to be the 5th Grand Slam of the season, is not easy. In this sense, he saw …