Rudiger puts both teams on par

Chelsea need to score at least two goals To hope to qualify for the semi-finals at the Bernabeu, and it has already happened. Mason Mount opened the scoring with a fine shot at the quarter-hour mark, before ruediger Don’t double the bet.
On a corner beautifully taken by Mt. The German defender came on to smash an unstoppable header for CourtoisAfter returning from the locker room (3-3 total score).
Everything has to be redone for Merengue, now two goals behind, If the result remains the same, then both the teams will have to compete for a place for the last four. to be tall,
#UCL , Antonio Rudiger put both the teams on equal footing!
We’re going straight for overtime, if the result stays the same…
Real Madrid 0-2 Chelsea
