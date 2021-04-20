Rudra Web Series (2021) on Disney+ Hotstar: Ajay Devgn | Cast | Trailer | Episodes

The collection is being produced by Applause Leisure in affiliation with BBC Studios India. It’s the official adaptation of the blockbuster British collection “Luther“. Watch and obtain all the most recent episodes of Ajay Devgn Rudra The Fringe of Darkness net collection on-line on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Hotstar Specials has many crime thriller collection like Aarya, Metropolis of Desires, Hostages, Prison Justice, and extra. Rudra is the brand new crime story that joins the listing.

Rudra First Look

Right here is the attention catching first look poster of Ajay Devgn’s Rudra net collection,

Title: Rudra (2021)

Season: 1

Kind: Net Sequence

On-line Video Platform: Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Language: Hindi

Solid: Ajay Devgn

Streaming Date: 2022