Rudra Web Series (2021) on Disney + Hotstar: Ajay Devgn | Cast | Trailer | Episodes

rudra web series

Rudra – The sting of Darkness is the upcoming internet collection starring Ajay Devgn within the lead function. The collection might be streamed on-line on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Bollywood celebrity Ajay Devgn’s digital debut “Rudra – The sting of Darkness” is a criminal offense thriller collection that might be shot throughout iconic locales of Mumbai. In response to sources, actress Ileana D’Cruz might be doing a pivotal function within the collection.

WATCH RUDRA WEB SERIES ON DISNEY+ HOTSTAR

The collection is being produced by Applause Leisure in affiliation with BBC Studios India. It’s the official adaptation of the blockbuster British collection “Luther“. Watch and obtain all the most recent episodes of Ajay Devgn Rudra The Fringe of Darkness internet collection on-line on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Hotstar Specials has many crime thriller collection like Aarya, Metropolis of Goals, Hostages, Felony Justice, and extra. Rudra is the brand new crime story that joins the record.

Contents hide
1 Rudra First Look
2 Rudra Internet Collection

Rudra First Look

Right here is the attention catching first look poster of Ajay Devgn’s Rudra internet collection,

Rudra Internet Collection

Title: Rudra (2021)
Season: 1
Kind: Internet Collection
On-line Video Platform: Disney+ Hotstar VIP
Language: Hindi
Forged: Ajay Devgn
Streaming Date: 2022

