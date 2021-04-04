Rudrakaal 4th April 2021 Written Update: Ranjan allows Smita to help him in the investigation – Tellyexpress

Rudrakaal 4th April 2021 Written Update on TellyExpress.com
Episode starts with Baldev saying to Ranjan that he is still fit and fine. Ranjan gets overwhelmed and hugs him. Baldev says to protect you I lied. I survived after getting shot twice. Shooter thought I died but then one person took me to hospital. Only three people know about this drama. He tells Ranjan everything how he got saved by the Dr Dipak and one nurse. Prasant also helped him. Ranjan says Baldev could have told him about his plan. Baldev says he trusts him but it was important to hide the matter to know about the conspiracy.
Jagdish informs that Malik’s men started firing. Ranjan also shoots them with Jagdish. He reveals this attack for Baldev. Jagdish gets shocked knowing Baldev is alive. Ranjan tries his best to save Baldev. After some time other officers come to help Ranjan. One attacker goes to Baldev and tries to kill him. Later Ranjan notices the sniper is trying to throw bomb at Baldev’s house. Ranjan was about to enter but the blast happens and Ranjan gets shocked. His teammates don’t allow him to go to that house. He shouts.
Journalist tells about the breaking news that Baldev was alive and he was only playing with everyone’s emotions. CM calls another minister and tells they chose Ranjan because they knew Baldev was alive. Now he knows their conspiracy. He will take step.
Geetu calls Ranjan. She says it must be hard for you to deal with Baldev’s death twice. Ranjan says I couldn’t save him. Geetu says you tried your best. Ranjan says I always lose them who are closed to me. Geetu consoles him.
Ranjan tries to make portrait after seeing the photographies in Baldev’s house. Ranjan tells his teammates to find out about him as he is involved in the case. Meera says she knows him. He is country lover, he can’t be involved in this. Ranjan says she mistook him maybe.
Prime minister Jayant Ram meets CM. He says he never loses. Fulchand blackmails Sheena saying why can’t she finish her work. She has only 24 hours. She has to make one MMS with Anshu tonight. Sheena agrees.
Ranjan instructs his teammates to gather informations about Jayant. Jayant enters Ranjan’s office in the meantime. He taunts Ranjan saying you all are discussing about me? Ranjan says he is also excited to know him. Jayant says he is just like Baldev. Ranjan says Baldev was not criminal.
Jayant meets Dr Dipak saying how can he make fake death certificate of Baldev. Jayant threatens him saying now you will go to jail. Doctor gets nervous. Jayant tells him to lie about Baldev. Doctor lies that Baldev threatened him to make a fake death certificate.
Meera and Bhusan reveal that Jayant has not done anything illegal. He has zero controversy. He lives a simple life. Ranjan says we have to know him better. Baldev can’t be wrong.
Jayant searches Baldev’s house and tells Baldev’s wife that Baldev was corrupted and his son Monti committed suicide because of him. He was planning to run away that’s why he did the fake death drama. His wife says Baldev was honest. Jayant says the hero of the story is him and villain is Baldev.
Smita tells Jayant that Baldev was not a criminal. He is doing wrong. Jayant says you want to lose your job by interfering in my investigation? Smita says she won’t mind if she has to lose her job for Baldev. She will prove him innocent. Ranjan overhears them.
Anshu goes to Sheena’s house. He writes something related to Sheena. Sheena reads it and tells him to go to a party with her where she will execute her plan.
Ranjan gets to know from Jagdish that the gun, he got from crime scene which Subbu left is of Smita. Ranjan says means the perfume is of Smita’s. Prasant gets kidnapped by Subbu.
Ranjan goes to Smita’s house. Her mother feels Ranjan is her boyfriend. Later Smita tells her that Ranjan is married and her senior. Ranjan shows the gun to Smita. Smita recalls the incident. She says means you are here to suspend me. Smita tells about one incident regarding drug consignment. Jayant Ram was involved. He never destroyed the drugs. He blackmailed Monti as well. Baldev was investigating. Smita thought Ranjan is also involved in the conspiracy. That’s why she thought to expose him. But Subbu killed Tawre using her gun. Ranjan says though Smita committed mistake. But she is not wrong. Now she will help him in the investigation. Smita gets happy.
Ranjan connects the dots and says maybe Malik was blackmailing Monti to stop Baldev but then Monti ended his life. Baldev weakness wasn’t there so he also got killed. They can blackmail Jayant’s daughter as well. Jagdish says he is right as Jayant’s daughter Tanisha didnt go outside from last two weeks. She was pregnant and Jayant forced her to abort her child. Ranjan says means young children are Malik’s target. He thinks of talking to Jayant directly. This side Sheena dances with Anshu in the party.
Ranjan meets Jayant and says he can understand his pain. Jayant says he can go to any extent to save his family. He can’t let the MMS of his daughter get viral. Ranjan says he needs his help. Jayant refuses. This side Sheena spikes Anshu’s drink and Geetu gets shot by Malik’s goon. Ranjan gets one call and gets to know Geetu is in critical condition. Ranjan threatens Jayant saying he is not scared of Malik or him. Anshu was about to drink with Sheena.
Precap- Anshu saves Sheena from one guy. Fulchand reveals Sheena is in love with Anshu. This side Ranjan and his team save Prasant. Jayant says Prasant will be under his custody.
