Rudy Gobert regrets postgame comment, but Donovan Mitchell says Utah Jazz hasn’t fallen victim to ‘childish’ finger-pointing

(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) shoots as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) defends in NBA action between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers at Vivint Arena on Thursday did. 31 March 2022.

The Utah Jazz’s recent six-game road trip has included five defeats. The resulting postgame media session also included myriad instances of subtext shed, all of which culminated with the team once again taking a 25-point lead against the Clippers on Tuesday night and Rudy Gobert famously holding it.