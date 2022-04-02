Rudy Gobert regrets postgame comment, but Donovan Mitchell says Utah Jazz hasn’t fallen victim to ‘childish’ finger-pointing

Jazz players glorified the need to ‘stay together’ after their win over the Lakers on Thursday, after several instances of them throwing shadows at each other during their five-match losing streak.
The Utah Jazz’s recent six-game road trip has included five defeats. The resulting postgame media session also included myriad instances of subtext shed, all of which culminated with the team once again taking a 25-point lead against the Clippers on Tuesday night and Rudy Gobert famously holding it.
