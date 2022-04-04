RÜFÜS DU SOL wins Best Dance/Electronic Recording at the 2022 Grammys

RÜFÜS du SOL won its first Grammy, taking home the award for Best Dance/Electronic Recording at this year’s ceremony.

The Sydney trio – which included John George, James Hunt and Tyrone Lindquist – were up against artists such as James Blake, Caribou, Afrojack, David Guetta, Bonobo, and more, eventually winning a Grammy for their song 'Alive'. Taken from his 2021 album 'Surrender'.

“what a trip!” He shared on Instagram. “Thank you to each and every one of you who have supported us and believed in us along the way. We’re just getting started.”

The organization received support from fellow Australian electronic artists, with Flume commenting “Hell yes!”, writing What So Not “Well deserved…