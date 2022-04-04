RÜFÜS DU SOL wins ‘Best Dance/Electronic Recording’ at the Grammys
Australian Electronic Trio RÜFÜS DU SOL have won ‘Best Dance/Electronic Recording’ category with their track ‘Living’ 2022. Feather Grammy Awards,
like knock out artists bonobo, James Blake And TiestoWell, it was more than a well-deserved victory. Full list of nominations can be found Here,
The trio had previously been nominated for a Grammy Award twice in 2020, with their album ‘Consolation’ and one of the lead singles from said album, ‘under the water’being nominated for ‘Best Dance/Electronic Album’ And ‘Best Dance Recording’ respectively.
‘Living’ The lead single from their fourth studio album was ‘surrender’, It received monumental support from the entire industry with likes…
