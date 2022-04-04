RUFUS DU SOL wins Grammy for ‘Best Dance/Electronic Recording’

Local boys RUFUS DU SOL took out a Grammy for ‘Best Dance/Electronic Recording’ for “Alive” – ​​a track from their fourth studio album.

It follows the previous two nominations, but no hour, it marks a huge milestone for the Australia trio who are in the midst of a much bigger celebration or at the tail end. Speaking on victory the boys posted on Instagram “Thank you to each and every one of you who have supported us and believed in us along the way. We are just getting started”.

This category was for amazing electronic genius as well as James Blake, Caribou, Afrojack, David Guetta, Bonobo, Totally Extinct Dinosaurs and more.

While most people would be quick to jump on the flume, Alison…